The Growing Trend of Gluten-Free Foods: Quality and Availability Improvements

The Growing Popularity and Improved Quality of Gluten-Free Foods

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of individuals following a gluten-free diet. While some adopt this diet due to a diagnosis of celiac disease, others simply wish to reduce issues such as swelling. However, it is important to acknowledge those who eliminate gluten from their diet without scientific reasons.

This surge in gluten-free diets has prompted manufacturing companies and the food sector to expand their selection of gluten-free products, making them more accessible to consumers. As an example, popular online portals like Farma27 now offer a range of gluten-free options that can be purchased with just a few clicks.

The availability of establishments that cater to gluten-free diets has also grown substantially. Currently, there are around 4000 such establishments in Italy, a significant increase compared to two decades ago when the numbers were only in the hundreds.

However, the growth in gluten-free options is not just quantitative, but also qualitative. A study conducted by the Gluten 3S research group, published in the Foods magazine in autumn 2022, compared the characteristics of gluten-free products available on the market over the past nine years.

The study initially analyzed 206 products in 2013, and 104 of those products remained in 2022 (it is worth noting that these products were specifically available in the Spanish market). The researchers found that the quality of these products had significantly improved over time.

For instance, gluten-free pasta in Spain was originally made with rice flour in 2013, which required a higher quantity of fat for the extrusion process. However, today, the use of millet flour has become more prevalent, resulting in a better quality product.

The study also highlighted a shift towards sustainability within the gluten-free food industry. In the past, many gluten-free products used imported ingredients, but now there is a conscious effort to minimize the environmental impact by utilizing locally available resources.

While there is still progress to be made, the Gluten 3S group cautions individuals about the risks of an unbalanced diet when following a gluten-free lifestyle. However, the changes in the availability, quality, and sustainability of gluten-free foods compared to the past are encouraging and positive on multiple fronts.

The growing popularity of gluten-free diets has prompted an expansion in the market, making gluten-free options more accessible to consumers. With improved quality and a greater focus on sustainability, individuals following a gluten-free diet can now enjoy a wider range of options that cater to their dietary needs.

