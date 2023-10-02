The Guglini Pharmacy in Corridonia: A New Chapter in Family Tradition and Modern Services

Guglini Dr Giorgio Pharmacy in Corridonia Unveils Newly Renovated Premises and Expanded Services

Corridonia, Italy – Yesterday marked the grand inauguration of the Guglini Dr Giorgio pharmacy, as it unveiled its newly restyled premises and expanded range of services. The event was attended by numerous citizens, loyal customers, and prominent local figures, including Mayor Giuliana Giampaoli, Deputy Mayor Nelia Calvigioni, and Councilor for Commerce Gemma Acciarresi. Representatives from commercial associations in the area were also present to celebrate the occasion.

Giacomo Guglini, who has managed the family business for the past decade, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support and emphasized the evolving role of pharmacists today. “The pharmacist today is not only the drug expert but a real consultant for health and psychophysical well-being,” said Guglini. He proudly represents the third generation of Guglini pharmacists in Corridonia, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Giovanni and father Giorgio.

The pharmacy underwent a complete restyling, including the reorganization of spaces and a new graphic design for the logo and external window stickers. The interior and digital communication department also underwent a significant overhaul. “What started as a project to enhance our services turned into a complete restyling with more modern, elegant, and functional furnishings,” explained Guglini. The display area inside the pharmacy has been revamped to improve product usability for customers, and the website has been updated to offer online booking for various services, from classic consultations to more specialized offerings. The pharmacy has also established a presence on Instagram (farmaguglini) and Facebook (FarmaciaGuglini).

At the heart of the Guglini pharmacy’s philosophy is a focus on patient satisfaction and tailored solutions. “We have created a welcoming and modern space dedicated to consultancy for our customers,” said Giacomo Guglini. In addition to traditional services such as self-analysis and telemedicine, the pharmacy now offers “niche” services including free screenings for venous insufficiency, chronic inflammation, skin and scalp analysis, and personalized tests to provide highly effective advice. The staff includes pharmacists specialized in nutrition and dermocosmetics to provide comprehensive and accurate guidance for patients seeking relief from various ailments.

Guglini also shared the pharmacy’s unique “Performance Recovery Project,” which addresses disorders related to excessive stress and chronic inflammation. By analyzing patients’ body composition and autonomic nervous system, the pharmacy offers personalized interventions involving nutrition, lifestyle adjustments, and tailored supplementation. They also provide analysis of the intestinal microbiota for gastrointestinal problems.

To learn more about the Guglini Dr. Giorgio pharmacy, visit their physical location at viale Europa 151/ca in Corridonia, contact them at 0733434492 or via WhatsApp at 3911375759, or send an email to [email protected] The official website is www.farmaciaguglini.it, and they can also be found on Instagram (@farmaguglini) and Facebook (FarmaciaGuglini).

