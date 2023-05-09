Home » the guidelines of doctors’ surgeries and paediatricians
the guidelines of doctors’ surgeries and paediatricians

The new rules on masks

The Italian federation of general practitioners (Fimmg) and the Italian federation of pediatric doctors (Fimp) have disclosed a new document of 10 pages in which the procedures to adopt in the studies of General Practitioners and Pediatricians of Free Choice regarding the risk of infection with the coronavirus. These guidelines follow what was already required by the order of the Minister of Health of 1 May, which established that “the decision on the use of respiratory protective devices remains up to discretion of doctors of general medicine and pediatricians of free choice”.

Masks: it’s not goodbye yet

The document published by Fimmg and Fimp states that the use of the mask remains strongly recommended for doctors, paediatricians and staff. To reduce the risk of contagion, therefore, family doctors and pediatricians will be able to request the use of the mask to access their own studio and, at the same time, recommend its use in particular to elderly and frail patients. The published recommendations include those related to study spaces: depending on the case and needs, it is important to establish adequate access procedures that favor as much as possible the distancing.

WHO establishes the end of the emergency

In summary, the new guidelines disclosed by the Ministry, by Fimmg and Fimp still invite you to don’t let your guard down and to protect themselves (and protect themselves) from the risk of contagion. Positive news, meanwhile, was disclosed by WHO: the covid 19 pandemic is no longer a public health emergency of international concern.

