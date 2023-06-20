the Guinness Book of Records

The editorial staff Tuesday 20 June 2023, 11.00 pm

Another recordthe umpteenth of his career. Cristiano Ronaldo never ceases to amaze and above all to achieve important goals. Just before the race between Portugal el‘Icelandvalid for qualifying for the 2024 European Championships, CR7 was in fact awarded for having reached the 200 appearances for his national team.

Guinness numbers

An important recognition, commemorative shirt and plate of the record, which brought him right into the Guinness World Record come most present footballer ever in history. On the other hand, the numbers are impressive: always present for twenty years now, 122 goals signed, one European and one Nations League won. In short, there is no goal that the Portuguese cannot reach and surpass.

