The Gut-Brain Connection: Understanding the Fundamental Role of the Intestine for Health and Happiness

Title: The Gut-Brain Connection: How Food and Habits Impact Gut Health

Subtitle: Here are some guidelines to maintain a healthy gut during summer

In recent years, researchers have discovered the crucial role the gut plays in our overall health and well-being. Often referred to as the “second brain,” the gut is responsible for producing 80% of the serotonin in our body, the neurotransmitter that regulates our mood and happiness. With this newfound understanding, experts have provided some guidelines that highlight the importance of food and summer habits in maintaining a balanced gut flora.

1. Food choices that boost your mood

The microbiota in our gut has a direct impact on our mood, as it influences the metabolism of dopamine, the neurotransmitter associated with joy, learning, and reward. Certain foods can stimulate this process, such as nuts, beets, bananas, pineapple, green tea, and dark chocolate. Additionally, apples, rich in soluble fiber called pectin, can be a tasty snack to pack before heading to the beach.

2. Sleep as a gut healer

The relationship between gut health and sleep is bidirectional. Poor gut health, characterized by a lack of diverse microbiota, can disrupt the duration and quality of sleep. Conversely, disrupted sleep patterns and an alteration of circadian rhythms can negatively impact the gut microbiota. Hence, it is crucial to prioritize quality sleep even during the summer months when routines tend to change.

3. Embrace variety: Probiotics and prebiotics

To maintain a healthy gut ecosystem, it is essential to include a variety of foods in our diet. Dr. Sari Arponen suggests avoiding repetitive consumption of foods from the same group each week. Eating a diverse range of healthy foods increases the diversity of gut microbiota and intake of essential micronutrients, including bioactive phytochemicals. Foods rich in probiotics, prebiotics, and polyphenols, such as yogurts, artichokes, blueberries, and extra virgin olive oil, should be incorporated for optimal gut health.

4. Hydration and summer drinks

Maintaining proper hydration is essential for digestion and preventing constipation. Water should be the go-to choice for staying hydrated, but if cravings for other drinks arise, options with less sugar should be considered. Infusions, such as herbal teas, can be enjoyed cold and smoothies made with fruits and vegetables can provide a refreshing and nutritious choice. Fermented drinks like kefir, kombucha, and coconut water without added sugar are also beneficial for gut health.

5. Moderation and an active summer

Although moderation is key, certain habits should be approached with caution during the summer. Alcohol consumption tends to increase, posing risks to gut health. Opting for alcohol-free beer or limiting intake can help mitigate negative effects. Additionally, maintaining an active lifestyle during summer, whether continuing an existing workout routine or incorporating daily walks, can significantly benefit overall health.

In summary, understanding the connection between gut health and overall well-being is essential. By making conscious food choices and adopting healthy habits, individuals can optimize their gut health and subsequently improve their overall health and happiness during the summer season.

