RIESE PIO X – They have played for Tommy and at the end of the game they have it remembered with a video and a team photo around its gigantic image. To reiterate, once again, that he will always walk the parquet floor together with them. Yesterday Thomas Fabristhe 17-year-old killed by a fulminant meningitis he looked at his teammates from the photos hanging in the arena. And it doesn’t matter if the result rewarded the opponents. Yesterday for the The Basketball Team of Riese the real game to win was another. Not against the challengers of the Basket Club Jesolo but against the void left by Tommaso Fabris, the talented basketball player of Tezze sul Brenta (Vicenza) who died on February 28 of bacterial meningitis.

Yesterday afternoon’s match was the first played at home after the tragedy that shocked the entire regional basketball world. They were in the stands mom Emanuela and dad Christian, as promised. At the end of the game they went to hug the coach and the boys. Dad also did some basket shooting with them: the best way to remember Tommy, who has always been passionate about the ball. A few minutes before, on led screen they had been project the images of the talented basketball player: agile, smiling, generous in the field and in life. No one will ever take away his guard role. “We filled the building with photos of Tommy, to feel him close,” he says coach Filippo Campagnolostill excited about the post game, marked by the small commemoration and the meeting with Tommy’s parents: «They are two extraordinary people, with a great fortitude». A resilience that is also an example for the team: «We have to regroup, it’s not easy after the blow we suffered. The team was destroyed but we’re trying hard» concludes the coach. The dream of The Team is win the Serie C Gold championship and dedicate the victory to Tommy. For now they are second in the standings, on the heels of Jesolo, but they still have two games to make up: «We believe in it a lot».

