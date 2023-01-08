The obsession with the muscular body has become a social project. Let’s shed light on this phenomenon, which is more current than ever, especially after the pandemic

Sabrina Commis

While gyms, swimming pools, sports centers remained closed during the Covid, women, men, teenagers and even children found themselves playing sports in the living room at home, on the net, in online courses. In the post restrictions, the gym it has become the place for the whole family to go out, to return to social life, to normality. Today, if possible, people go there even every day, before or after work, during lunch breaks, at aperitif time, before dinner.

Sport, well-being, beauty — Even before the development of sports activities such as football and boxing, exclusive Anglo-Saxon-style gyms and clubs already existed in the last century. However, the public at the time was male and bourgeois. “Little by little, things changed – he explains Marta Trabacchin, General Manager of Club Ambrosiano, in Milan – we have overcome many limits. It was with the birth of bodybuilding and aerobics on the American West Coast, on the beaches of Venice Beach that muscles were considered a criterion of beauty, even among women.

Don’t follow random advice — After the Stallone and Schwarzenegger-like muscles that marked the end of the 80s and 90s, the practice is no longer just for men. The practice is now for everyone thanks also to social networks. There are countless fitness influencer accounts that provide nutritional advice and exercises, followed by boys and girls – specifies the expert -. The recommendation? Make sure of qualifications and skills before following directions and advice”. See also Disability, a gym for Pet Therapy

Relieve stress, heal body and mind — Stimulated by the campaigns on eating well and on the need to move, the message “healthy mind in healthy body” was digested. “In an inflexible society, bodies are tested more. The gym is also a place to release accumulated stress”. If the playful component appears less present in team sports, the therapeutic, relief effect is prevalent”. In any case, moving is good, it helps, it strengthens. We must do it.