The gym in via Padova is ready “Zero impact at the service of schools”

While waiting for the indoor swimming pool to be completed, perhaps at the end of 2023, another sports facility has been inaugurated: the gymnasium in via Padova, a state-of-the-art facility. Yesterday morning at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the mayor of Portomaggiore Dario Bernardi, the deputy mayor with responsibility for education Francesca Molesini and the councilor for public works Michela Bigoni were crowned by primary and lower secondary school children accompanied by teachers, including the former councilor Giuseppe Alesci, the former coach of the Sa. Ma. Volleyball of A3 Marco Marzola (this year at Geetit Bologna), the group leader of United for Portomaggiore Roberto Badolato, the metalworker entrepreneur and president of the Volleyball Portomaggiore Team Giorgio Marzola, as well as the construction manager Luca Mazzavillani. The gymnasium cost 750,000 euros and took almost two years; we are not at the level of the swimming pool, which has accumulated an exaggerated delay, but still a long time, following the delays caused by the negative fallout from the pandemic and the delays accumulated in the supply of materials. It was built in the school complex, between the new lower secondary school and the three high school complexes. To make way for the new sports facility, the previous gymnasium and caretaker’s apartment were demolished and a high-level facility was built. “It is a very aesthetically pleasing gym – puffs out the mayor Dario Bernardi – an N-Zeb building, built with materials with practically zero energy consumption. It will be used not only for schools but also for the world of associations and individuals It revives a structure and enhances the school campus, without fear of contradiction among the most beautiful in the province of Ferrara, a result that is due to those who have worked over the years to achieve this goal”.

Franco Vanini