The gym is close to the over 65s and distances pathologies, there is also a dance school for socialising

The Champions River gym has always promoted a “Health Gym” where activities for the vulnerable classes take place, training for the over 65s, socializing sports and advice for a healthy and natural diet. For this reason, the gym is enthusiastically joining the “Hemingway 65” project, made possible by funds made available by the Ministry of Health, and which aims to bring the over 65s closer to a healthy and active lifestyle. Saturday 6th Mayto illustrate the project which involves participation in free courses in the gym, the parish of San Rocco (in via Farini in Cesena) will host “Awareness Day”.

The meeting is scheduled at 9.30 with the event starting at 9.45. The speeches will be introduced by Ivan Ruggiero, the organizer and manager of the Hemingway project for the Champions River. Surgeon Enrico Casadei will speak, who will address the most common pathologies in the over 65 population from the point of view of prevention, such as diabetes, arthrosis, high blood pressure. Then Silvia Cesarano, dietician, nutritionist will follow, who will illustrate the principles for a correct food and nutritional approach. Finally, and it is appropriate to say dulcis in fundo, Davide Rossi, instructor of the Champions River, will present the “Cuban Domicile” dance school to demonstrate how a fun activity (to the rhythm of music) and spontaneous socialization are medicines that are particularly effective.