The gymnasium at the Comprehensive Institute located in via Giovanni XXIII a. Will be inaugurated this evening at 6 pm Policastro Bussentino.

The comment

“This evening we inaugurate another important service for the students of the institute who will be able to use the new gym to carry out the educational activities that require it – comments the mayor Giovanni Fortunato – A small Halloween party will follow, given that today is October 31st with the principal Paola Migaldi, whom I thank for the active collaboration, we decided to animate the evening and entertain our children, in order to combine business with pleasure . I invite citizens to participate in this event, the appointment is at 6 pm, don’t miss it! “.