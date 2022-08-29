Home Health The habit of smoking remains the number one cause of lung cancer
Smoking, alcohol, overweight, and other known risk factors were responsible for nearly half of the world‘s cancer deaths in 2019 – 4.45 million.

This is the data that emerges from an international study that involved over a thousand researchers around the world as part of the GBD 2019 Cancer Risk Factors Collaboration. The research was published in The Lancet. The research analyzed the impact of 34 behavioral, metabolic, environmental and occupational risk factors on the number of cancer deaths recorded in 2019, using data from the Global Burden of Disease Study, a research program on the impact of major diseases worldwide. . The risk factors analyzed were confirmed to be responsible for over 4.45 million cancer deaths, or 44.4% of all cancer deaths in 2019. They were also found responsible for the loss of 105 million years of life in health (so-called “Daly”).

The risk factors with the greatest impact were therefore smoking, alcohol and the high body mass index. Of the deaths affected by risk factors, more than a third are due to lung cancer.

