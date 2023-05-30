The habits to adopt to live better: word from the wellness coach

Living your life serenely and facing any situation with resilience is possible, according to the coach.

The lifestyle adopted by Western societies is perennially devoted to productivity, we all feel the need to give our best every day, relentlessly and at a rapid pace. The consequence of this chaotic and frenetic life is often feeling exhausted, depleted of vital energy and sometimes emptied.

Yet according to the expert it would take very little to live peacefully and banish emotions such as anxiety, sadness, anger and anger. These are small strategies to be implemented continuously and daily, the first results will not be long in coming. But what is it about?

Gian Maria Bianchi is a former entrepreneur who has decided to take a new path and devote himself to training in relationships and the development of Personal Intelligence. Bianchi is a professor of Emotional Intelligence for business at the School of Business Economics of the Liuc University of Castellanza.

The expert has recently published his latest book, available on Amazon, entitled: “The magical cures of Dr. Buonumore – daily practices for a good life”, through which he explains in detail, how to face life with right grit.

Do you want a happy life? Follow the expert’s advice

Have you always thought that living a happy and carefree life was really impossible? Perhaps, you were always very wrong! According to what Gian Maria Bianchi reports in his book, obtaining such a result is not at all difficult. The important thing is to keep in mind some ‘objectives’.

The expert believes that one must start from the small things, first of all feeling a sense of gratitude for what one has and owns. And, therefore, not a sense of sadness for what one would like to have and does not have. Practicing gratitude causes beneficial substances to be released into our body such as improve mood and behold, favorable circumstances will present themselves as a chain.

Facing life with a smile rather than with a bad mood, he ensures the success of the projects he is working on, of relationships and human interactions. But that’s not all, the author in fact suggests being kind to others. Practicing gratitude, the kindness facing life with a smile increases self-esteem by immediately making the subject more resilient and capable of facing any situation.

What the expert therefore recommends is to detach for a moment from daily commitments to take a moment for yourself and give thanks for what you have, experiencing joy and giving it to others. “This book is meant to be a small, very practical contribution to exercising the mind on the road to good humour” – declared Bianchi.

Then he went on to tell beraking latest news: “You can’t ask a pessimist to become an optimist at any moment. What we can suggest is to reflect on the behavior of people who express positivity, optimism and good humor, and to implement exercises that gently guide the mind towards what works. Gradually, good humor will come as a result and will become a permanent habit”.