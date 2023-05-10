The hairstyle trend is perfect for thin hair!

A shiny, healthy and voluminous head of hair – that is probably the dream of every woman. Unfortunately, Mother Nature is not so generous and has only blessed very few of us with it. Shaggy and layered haircuts that give us more volume are trendier than ever this year. Unfortunately, we often have to say goodbye to our long hair. But that’s finally over now, because ghost layers are THE trend hairstyle for spring, which gives our hair more volume without losing length! And have we aroused your interest? Then read on and call the hair salon today!

What are ghost layers?

If you want more volume but aren’t ready to cut your hair, you’ll love Ghost Layers! The special cutting technique was developed by Ramòn Garcia – a celebrity stylist from Beverly Hills. While layered hairstyles such as the shag are trendy and add volume, they also lose hair length. Instead of cutting the hair to one length and then letting even more hair fall through a layered cut, Ghost Layers cuts the lengths below the top layer of hair in layers and finally the hair length is only slightly adjusted in the area of ​​the hair tips.

The voluminous effect is achieved by the fine layers in the lower layers, which are hardly visible to the eye – hence the name. Why We Love Ghost Layers As A Hairstyle Trend? Since the top coat remains untouched, we hardly have to lose any length! Sounds great, doesn’t it? The hairstylist’s goal was to add movement and dimension to the hair without changing the overall shape. And we have to admit – he succeeded perfectly! Ghost layers are all over social media and have already taken the hearts of all fashionistas by storm. In order to achieve the best possible results and prevent any mishaps, do not reach for the scissors yourself and contact a hairdresser you trust.

Who can wear the trend hairstyle?

And here’s the good news – ghost layers as a trend hairstyle look gorgeous on almost any hair length! It doesn’t matter whether you have a super long mane or sport a trendy bob hairstyle – everyone can benefit from the cutting technique. Unfortunately, Ghost Layers only don’t work for very short hair, such as the pixie cut or the buzz cut 2023. In addition, the hairstyle knows no age and can even cheat a few years away in mature women.

With very thin and fine hair, Ghost Layers provide more volume and fullness. Thicker hair, on the other hand, loses some weight and feels wonderfully light and refreshing. Unlike other layered cuts, ghost layers help maintain a healthy and full length. So if you dream of more volume and dynamics and love your long hair, you are in good hands with Ghost Layers as a hairstyle trend in spring 2023!

How are Ghost Layers styled?

You already know what exactly is behind the trend hairstyle Ghost Layers. But now the question remains – how is the haircut styled? The answer to that is actually super simple – it’s up to you! To give your hair even more fullness, we recommend that you use thickening shampoos and conditioners for hair care. Our favorite look for spring? Ghost layers and casual beach waves? The trend combo is a great eye-catcher and makes your otherwise lifeless hair look much fuller and livelier.

Or how about complementing the haircut with a new hair color? Subtle highlights in soft caramel nuances provide an additional volume boost and create the illusion of a fuller mane. How you style the haircut is purely a matter of taste. Curly or straight for a polished look doesn’t matter – ghost layers always look stunning and immediately catch the eye.