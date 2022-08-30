A few days ago, at the Gamescom game show, Sony launched the PS5 DualSense Edge controller, which is the standard Xbox Elite controller, but did not disclose the specific information of the controller. Today, Sony finally released the detailed structure diagram of the PS5 DualSense Edge handle. The joystick of this handle can not only be adjusted to the same height as the Xbox Elite handle, but also can be removed directly.

Players can adjust different joystick combinations according to different games. Players can directly replace the joystick module when the joystick is drifting, no need to change the hand switch directly. This simply solves an “epic puzzle”. Buying a PS5 DualSense Edge controller is another expense, but it’s more affordable than buying another Elite controller.

In addition, the PS5 DualSense Edge has a back button on the back that allows users to map it to any button, making it easier to operate. This handle inherits all the functions of the DualSense handle.

Sony has not disclosed the price of the PS5 DualSense Edge controller, but it is estimated that it may reach the thousand-dollar level like Microsoft’s Xbox Elite controller.

