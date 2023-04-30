Home » The handshake between La Russa and the judge Guido Salvini at the commemoration of Ramelli: “The civil war of those years has subsided”
Health

The handshake between La Russa and the judge Guido Salvini at the commemoration of Ramelli: “The civil war of those years has subsided”

by admin

“Mine is a memory tribute to the young men and policemen who fell in the civil war of the 1970s, fortunately that period seems appeased”. The magistrate said so Guido Salvini on the day when a Milano the commemorations of the militant of the Youth Front were held Sergio Ramelli and the adviser of the MSI Enrico Pedenovi, both killed by left-wing extremists. The magistrate, who in the past conducted the investigation into Ramelli’s death, participated in the laying of the wreaths in viale Lombardia where he shook hands with the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, at the time the Ramelli family’s civil lawyer. “Events like these in memory of all the victims – concluded Salvini – make sure that period is ever more distant”

