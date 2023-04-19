The happiness diet exists, here are the foods against tiredness and bad mood

Happiness is such a primary need that it is considered a fundamental human right, so much so that the United Nations Organization has set March 20 as the day to celebrate it.

The occasion also gave us the opportunity to reflect on the fact that emotional well-being also comes from the right foods. In fact, several scientific studies have demonstrated the close relationship between diet and mood: a question of chemistry that can be conveyed at the table with foods that help unleash the hormone of happiness.

”There is a close relationship between food and mood, and certain foods have a strong rebalancing power”, assures the expert: “The right foods are those rich in specific micronutrients (i.e. present in small quantities) such as B vitamins ( especially B12, considered the energy vitamin), vitamin C, omega-3 fatty acids and tryptophan (an essential amino acid found in most of the proteins we eat) which can improve concentration and memory. it has a positive effect on stress because, in the presence of group B vitamins, carbohydrates and iron, it increases the production of serotonin”.

So here are the 12 foods recommended as good mood allies that should not be missing in a daily diet, especially during the change of season.

The foods of the good man

– Milk and yoghurt: milk, like yoghurt and other dairy products, is an excellent source of calcium, a mineral that plays a fundamental role in many processes in our body; moreover, it helps to reduce insomnia and nervousness. – Almonds: dried fruit is rich in magnesium, it helps protect our body from physical and mental tiredness; excellent as a snack to break hunger in the mid-morning or mid-afternoon. – Eggs: a real panacea for our mood, rich in vitamin D, vitamin E, zinc and Omega 3, which positively affect the functioning of our body. – Pasta: it is a good source of energy and in particular of carbohydrates and tryptophan, precursor of serotonin, the hormone that regulates our mood; moreover, several studies have shown that a plate of pasta makes you happy and helps you sleep well. – Bananas: they are rich in potassium and magnesium, two substances that help us regain energy and well-being; moreover, they contain chromium, a substance that helps regulate serotonin and lift our mood. – Salmon and tuna: good mood elixir, they are very rich in Omega 3, essential fatty acids that act on serotonin and are precious for the functioning of our brain; moreover, even in canned preserves, they are very rich in vitamin D, a real natural antidepressant that regulates mood swings. – Chicken meat: rich in protein, contains very little fat; helps, thanks to the vitamins contained in it such as vitamin B6, to counteract moodiness and tiredness. – Bresaola: rich in proteins, B vitamins and mineral salts, especially zinc, iron and selenium; moreover, it is also low in fat (2 g per 100 g of product) and is a good source of tryptophan (336.2 mg/100 g of product, of which 15 mg is free). – Chocolate: rich in tryptophan, it is an excellent antidepressant food and a real ally of our mood; it helps reduce stress and gives us a pleasant feeling of well-being. – Oats: it’s a cereal rich in fiber, carbohydrates and a good protein source, a perfect mix of substances to recharge our body without weighing it down; moreover, oats contain zinc, a mineral that is very useful for counteracting fatigue and loss of energy and helping us to regain our composure. – Honey: its properties have been known for centuries, antibacterial and healing, it promotes calm and, thanks to its sweet taste, makes you feel like a child again; it can also be used instead of sugar, to sweeten an herbal tea. – Lentils: this legume has a thousand virtues, it is nutritious, easily adapts to any recipe in the kitchen and is tasty; it contains iron and supplies our body with potassium and phosphorus, involved in important physiological processes.

The advice of Michelangelo Giampietro, specialist in Nutrition Science and Sports Medicine and professor of Food, nutrition and hydration at the Coni Sport School in Rome.

The relationship between serotonin and nutrition, as well as between nutrition and mood, exists and is scientifically proven. Ingesting many carbohydrates or sugars raises serotonin levels and stimulates the secretion of insulin, the hormone that facilitates the entry of nutrients and amino acids into the cells, thus releasing a massive amount of insulin and increasing mood.

Until now we have talked about sweets and carbohydrates, but not all foods that increase serotonin levels are high in calories, in fact we can also opt for healthier foods suitable for a diet such as: papaya, banana, dates, meat, salmon, eggs , milk and dairy products; soybeans, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, dehydrated spirulina algae, cocoa, dark chocolate, rice, whole grains, potatoes, green leafy vegetables, almonds and walnuts, kiwis, pineapples, plums and tomatoes.







