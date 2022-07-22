It is one of the most promising frontiers of medicine, a challenge for the future of our health. With its more than one trillion bacteria, viruses, fungi and protozoa, the microbiota, the microbial community that inhabits our body, can give us valuable information to understand, prevent and treat serious diseases. In Parma we have one of the world‘s leading experts in the sector, Marco Ventura, a professor of Microbiology, a researcher who has chosen to return from abroad and who today leads an extraordinary staff of 17 professors from our University. A team of great experts with a pilot project of excellence: to survey the microbiota of Parmesan over 18 years old. The project is aimed at people interested in learning about their intestinal microbiota: a useful gesture for themselves and for science.

A center of excellence, unique in Italy, a flagship for our University. What are the strengths?

«The Microbiome Research Hub (MRH) is an interdepartmental center with a multidisciplinary approach to study the microbiota. Several research groups with different and complementary skills are involved (clinicians, nutritionists, microbiologists, immunologists, neuroscientists, oncologists, pharmacologists, pediatricians and veterinarians). The composition guarantees a multidisciplinary approach which is expressed in a strong push towards scientific and technological quality. In addition, the MRH uses state-of-the-art technologies in the field of metagenomics, bioinformatics and metabolomics, which allow the composition of microbial communities as well as their activities in the human body or other complex ecosystems to be analyzed in a precise and high-resolution manner. “.

What is the mission of the center?

“Raise awareness through scientific dissemination to inform people, motivate them in their choices (life, food, pharmacological, diagnostic, preventive), but, above all, increase everyone’s awareness of the importance of the microbiota, generating a positive climate that allows for new policies of public health “.

The importance of the microbiota for well-being.

«It is essential for many functions of the human body. Food metabolism and the functionality of various drugs are largely dependent on the intestinal microbiota. Not only. The well-being of the gastrointestinal system, but also the correct functioning of the immune system are influenced by the microbial community that lives in the intestine. In this context, important metabolic disorders (for example obesity, irritable bowel syndrome, diabetes), various pathologies (for example chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, pseudomembranous colitis, autoimmune diseases) and some forms of cancer are associated with alterations in the composition of microbial communities that they live in close contact with the human body “.

Is there a link between the brain and the microbiota?

“Research in the field of neuroscience is experiencing a new season resulting from the discovery of the role of the intestinal microbiota in the production of neurotransmitters involved in the regulation of brain activities”.

Is there a relationship between microbiota and well-being in animals too?

«As in humans, the microbiota is also involved in ensuring the well-being and the main metabolic activities of both farm and companion animals. For example, in cattle various studies have shown how the composition of the rumen microbiota is directly correlated with the quality of the milk produced and with the conversion efficiency of the diet into body mass ».

Parma Microbiota is the flagship project of the Center.

«The research projects are different, but the one called“ Parma Microbiota ”is particularly noteworthy. The aim is to outline the possible correlations between the intestinal microbiota, nutrition and health in the Parma population. The project, financed by the Cariparma Foundation, is the only one of its kind in Italy and can be compared with similar, albeit more extensive, initiatives conducted in Europe and the USA ».

What are the objectives?

«The implications of this project will be important to understand the role played by the intestinal microbiota in promoting or not the health of the individual. “Parma Microbiota” will represent a prototype at national and European level in the introduction of new methodologies based on the study of the microbiota in prevention policy at the local level and will provide a solid basis for a complete screening of the Parma population aimed at the early identification of possible diseases inflammatory bowel. The study received the approval of the Ethics Committee, is non-profit and provides for an analysis of the composition of the intestinal microbiota, an evaluation of the diet and an analysis of the clinical parameters linked to the individual’s health status ».

Who is the project aimed at? Are you looking for people to examine?

«We are in the recruitment phase which is aimed at the population of Parma and its province with an age equal to or greater than 18 years, without apparent signs of gastrointestinal or systemic symptoms suggesting chronic inflammatory bowel disease or other diseases. Anyone who wants more information can contact [email protected] It is an interesting opportunity. We appeal to the people of Parma to become protagonists of this project, allowing the study of their microbiota ».