The harmful effects of chocolate snacks on children’s health and the brands to avoid

Snack alarm, experts recall how harmful they are to the health of children. Here are the brands to avoid.

The debate on children’s nutrition has always been extremely heated and often sees mothers and nutrition experts oppose each other. And the WHO guidelines, grandmothers give advice often based on popular beliefs and then there are the mothers who are divided between those who really don’t care about the alarm from the experts, those who remain confused and the schoolteachers who always try to give good advice, sometimes even clashing with those who don’t think like them.

But we are talking about a very important topic, the health and well-being of their children. Among the foods most consumed by children, all those have ended up in the crosshairs packaged products which contain elements that it would be better not to offer to the child (actually not even to the adult).

One has recently been drawn up list of what are the worst snacks for sale in our supermarkets. We all buy and eat them, even conditioned by TV and the media. The general advice is to avoid its consumption and perhaps prepare a homemade snack. For our part, we do not want to demonize any product and even the experts agree that small quantities cannot be harmful in any way.

Therefore it is not decisive to eliminate snacks definitively from one’s consumption, but rather to know how to choose them and avoid excesses, a universally valid rule for all foods.

The worst snacks on the market

We will not stand here and indicate one by one the snacks that are considered among the worst. In first place are the Coop sugared croissants, for the big brands the classic Buondì Motta and then Misura, Mulino Bianco, Bauli and many others. A list that can certainly offer a guide for the purchase, but we would like to specify that these are general indications.

The ranking has been drawn up according to who they are the possible damages that excessive consumption of these products can cause such as obesity (a truly rampant problem in our country), but also type II diabetes and heart disease. To limit the damage in addition to reduced consumption, it is important know how to read labels.

How can this be remedied?

The food market confronts us with the choice of products that can be potentially harmful to our body. Jiminy Cricket tells us that it would be better to prepare your own snacks at home, but with the hectic life we ​​lead every day it is really impossible.

Buying snacks is not an act to report, the important thing is knowing how to read the labels to know the nutritional values ​​and at the same time limit consumption and the daily portions consumed. Only by acting in this way can a negative impact on health be avoided.

