The Harmful Effects of PFAS: A Study Reveals Negative Impacts on Health

Title: Researchers Uncover Alarming Health Effects of PFAS Chemical Compounds

Date: July 17, 2023 11:22

Some researchers from the Universities of Bologna and Padua have identified many negative effects of these chemical compounds on health.

A recent analysis conducted by the University of Bologna and the University of Padua, published in the journal Toxics, confirms the harmful nature of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) on human health. Exposure to these chemicals has been found to have carcinogenic effects and numerous negative consequences on fertility and the immune system. It also promotes the development of certain tumors.

Experts collected 2,144 samples from seven different animal species to examine the molecular-level responses to PFAS exposure. The study, coordinated by Professor Frederick Manuel Giorgi from the Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology at the University of Bologna, aims to provide solid data to protect public health and the environment.

The research findings confirm the adverse health effects caused by exposure to PFAS compounds. One of the significant findings is the regression of lipid metabolism, transport, and other processes related to ovarian development, estrogen production, ovulation, and the physiological functioning of the female reproductive system. These elements contribute to the harmful effects of PFAS on fertility.

Contact with these substances also increases the risk of developing various types of cancer, including leukemia, breast, and pancreatic cancer. The study also confirms the toxic effect of PFAS on the immune system. The researchers have discovered a mechanism that explains the weakening of immune reactions, antibody production, and responses to vaccinations, especially observed in children exposed to PFAS before or after birth.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are synthetic chemical compounds widely used for their resistance capabilities, fire retardant properties, and water repellency. They are present in various everyday items, such as non-stick coatings, fire-fighting foams, waterproof fabrics, pesticides, building materials, and cleaning and personal hygiene products. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has classified over 4,700 different molecules under this category, making PFAS a larger family of emerging pollutants.

Due to their high molecular stability, these materials spread widely in the environment and can persist for years. PFAS end up in water basins in significant quantities and can travel far, entering aquatic ecosystems and moving up the food chain, ultimately reaching humans. Traces of these substances have even been detected in breast milk, placenta, and hair.

The findings of this research serve as a wake-up call for policymakers and the general public to take action on reducing the use of PFAS chemicals. Stricter regulations and the development of alternative, safer materials are necessary to protect public health and the environment.

Daily News

Related:

– Classification of PFAS chemicals raises concerns with dramatic numbers

– Worrying data highlights the need for immediate action

Latest arrivals of Salute:

– [Latest article title 1]

– [Latest article title 2]

– [Latest article title 3]

Health‘s Most Viewed:

– [Most viewed article title 1]

– [Most viewed article title 2]

– [Most viewed article title 3]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

