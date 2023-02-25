If they ever invented a hate thermometer, it would be at its peak now. Fire red. There are at least one death threat a day. And they are increasingly violent. Of course, if we then have to put up with pseudo-activists who theorize and advocate the strategy of tension on TV, the climate can only get hotter. And that’s why on the podium of the worst This week you’ll find the professional haters again. And then, immediately behind them, Beppe Grillo, the comedian who wants to blow up the state accounts with a much worse recipe than the basic income. And finally, at the top on the top step, that Federico Lucia who has been going crazy everywhere for weeks, collecting ever more barbine figures.

But let’s start from the back, as is our habit. On the lowest step, we said, there are i mestatori d’odio. Since the center-right took over the government, they have filled the squares, clogged social networks and, what is worse, they are even invited on television. Among the many violent people who inflame the climate, the worst is certainly Vittoria Morrone. Who is she?, you are rightly wondering. You are an activist of the political movement “La Base” as well as (apparently) a psychologist. In recent days, in Piazza Pulita, she came out saying that “social hatred must be fueled”. As if she wasn’t around enough already. During Carnival, the ArtLab social center organized a sort of party. The theme? The murder of Meloni. And what about the student collectives? “Tonight I dreamed of the barricades – reads a post – the Digos no longer enters here, Valditara upside down”. Before the Prime Minister and the Minister of Education, the Keeper of the Seals, Carlo Nordio, had also suffered the same threats. If this weren’t enough, the left is also fanning the flames by accusing the education minister who contests the letter from the principal against fascism. An escalation that will certainly show no signs of abating if the troublemakers of social hatred are still invited to talk shows or within the walls of high schools we find principals like Annalisa Savino who cry out to fascism.

In second place on our podium there can only be Beppe Grillo. Do you remember the disasters made with citizenship income? Here, they are nothing if the Five Stars were ever to return to government. The Ligurian guru has unleashed the quintessence of public welfare: universal income. It is already a reality in Catalonia and he would like to bring the idea to Italy as well. And who pays? Pay Pantalone, of course. We who work, and who else? A shower of public money to give away to satisfy any cricket that passes through the head of the lucky recipients. Holidays included. Do you think it’s crazy and will never see the light? Never say never. At worst there is never a limit. On the other hand, if there are people like Christian Raimondo around who think that earning too much is immoral, don’t worry.

And let’s get to this week’s gold medal: Fedez. After earning the bronze two weeks ago, he gave it his all and managed to be the worst. He who on social media pretends to be the champion of inclusiveness and the latter, attacked Mario Giordano with a shameful post to say the least: “I want to know if he still has his testicles attached to his scrotum”. He doesn’t even deserve a comment. He gets the first place of the worst and all our outrage.