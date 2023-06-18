Home » The haters against Ferragni: “Anorexia was worn 10 years ago”. She: “Serious illness, don’t use it as a joke”
Health

The haters against Ferragni: “Anorexia was worn 10 years ago”. She: “Serious illness, don’t use it as a joke”

by admin
The haters against Ferragni: “Anorexia was worn 10 years ago”. She: “Serious illness, don’t use it as a joke”

Chiara Ferragni has been the subject of a series of criticisms from some followers due to what some believe to be excessive thinness. The comments appeared under a photo taken in Milan, in the CityLife district, where the digital entrepreneur lives with her husband Fedez and her children.

In the shot, Ferragni is wearing a micro top that leaves the abdomen exposed, a low-waisted skirt and a short jacket. One user used the word “anorexia” in relation to the influencer’s body, writing: “Clear why do you keep sponsoring this accumulation of bones? Anorexia was worn 10 years ago”. The comment prompted a reply from Ferragni, who wanted to publicly clarify his position: “Anorexia is a serious disease and using it as a joke seems to me to say the least rude”.

See also  Ibrahimovic becomes the oldest in the European qualifiers, but Lukaku ruins the party for him: Sweden overwhelmed by Belgium

You may also like

Polycystic ovary syndrome, the cure and the right...

Polestar 2 BST Edition a Mimo 2023 insieme...

Maria Sofia del Collegio responds to criticism after...

the new trailer and the washed blood –...

“Matthew’s life is destroyed”

How to install the Iliad eSim – Tutorial...

“Matthew’s life is destroyed”

Sun and drought perennials for your summer garden

From Lisa to Lisa: The Incredible Story of...

The Who in Florence: eternal rock’n’roll for fifteen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy