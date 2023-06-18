The haters against Ferragni: “Anorexia was worn 10 years ago”. She: “Serious illness, don’t use it as a joke”

Chiara Ferragni has been the subject of a series of criticisms from some followers due to what some believe to be excessive thinness. The comments appeared under a photo taken in Milan, in the CityLife district, where the digital entrepreneur lives with her husband Fedez and her children.

In the shot, Ferragni is wearing a micro top that leaves the abdomen exposed, a low-waisted skirt and a short jacket. One user used the word “anorexia” in relation to the influencer’s body, writing: “Clear why do you keep sponsoring this accumulation of bones? Anorexia was worn 10 years ago”. The comment prompted a reply from Ferragni, who wanted to publicly clarify his position: “Anorexia is a serious disease and using it as a joke seems to me to say the least rude”.