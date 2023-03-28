The Paris offices of some of the most important French banks were searched this morning (Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and its subsidiaries Exane and Natixis) in addition to that of the British banking giant HSBC. The operations are linked to an investigation launched in 2021 by the Parquet national financier (the prosecutor’s office dealing with financial crimes) with suspicions of money laundering and aggravated tax evasion. Specifically, the practice is called “CumCum” and involves the implementation of complex operations on the markets, with the aim of evading the tax on dividends received by the shareholders of the listed companies. Basically, in the phase in which the dividends are distributed, the shares are temporarily transferred to a person who resides in a jurisdiction in which these proceeds are not taxed. Subsequently the shares are returned to the original owner and the money saved divided between the two parties participating in the operation.

A “fiscal robbery” that exploits some weaknesses in the rules on the matter. The searches conducted at the premises of these five financial institutions began at 9:30 and are still ongoing. They took part in the searches 160 detectives of the Financial Judicial Investigation Service (SEJF) coordinated by 16 French magistrates e 6 German magistrates of the Cologne prosecutor’s office, in the context of mutual legal assistance between France and Germany. If the allegations are confirmed, they could be triggered fines of over one billion euros. Bnp stock sells 1.5% on the stock exchange While Societe Generale back of 2,5%.