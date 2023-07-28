Home » The Healing Power of Fruits and Vegetables: A Key to Improving Mood and Mental Well-being
The Healing Power of Fruits and Vegetables: A Key to Improving Mood and Mental Well-being

New Study Reveals Fruits and Vegetables as Key to Improving Mood

July 28, 2023 (08:15) – In a surprising turn of events, a recent study has shown that fruits and vegetables may be more effective in improving mood than traditional “comfort foods”. The research, conducted on a sample of 428 healthy adults, found that increased consumption of fruit was associated with a reduction in symptoms of depression and greater mental well-being.

Published in the British Journal of Nutrition, the study surveyed participants and revealed that those who regularly consumed fruits experienced a significant decrease in depressive symptoms. Additionally, another study published in the European Journal of Nutrition found that women who ate at least 5 portions of vegetables a day had a 19% lower risk of experiencing depressive symptoms over a span of 15 years.

“The most recent studies show an intimate connection between brain health and chronic inflammation levels. For this reason, any dietary modification that correlates with chronic inflammation, such as a reduction in ultra-processed foods, animal proteins, and pro-inflammatory refined carbohydrates, or an increased consumption of anti-inflammatory vegetables can affect the well-being of the mind,” explains Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist.

Phytochemicals, which give fruits and vegetables their vibrant colors, have been found to protect our cells through antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Furthermore, the presence of fiber in these foods leads to the production of other anti-inflammatory substances in the gut, which ultimately improve mood, resistance to stress, and mental clarity.

Erzegovesi also highlights the importance of moderation when it comes to indulging in comfort foods. While occasional consumption is permissible, making them a staple in our diet may lead to negative effects on mental health. Stress often drives individuals to choose comfort foods, but it is crucial to balance such indulgences with a diet rich in vegetables and regular physical activity.

The study’s findings align with the principles of lifestyle medicine, which emphasize the importance of stress regulation techniques like yoga or mindfulness-oriented meditation. Taking care of mental well-being goes hand in hand with maintaining a healthy diet and engaging in physical activity.

As more and more research points to the benefits of fruits and vegetables on mental health, experts are urging individuals to prioritize these foods for a happier and healthier life. So, the next time you find yourself craving a comforting snack, consider reaching for a colorful plate of fruits and veggies instead, and let nature work its magic on your mood.

