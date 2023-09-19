The Healing Power of Listening: How Chaplain Joon Park Provides Comfort to Dying Patients and Their Families

Chaplain Joon Park at Tampa General Hospital in Florida has dedicated his life to providing comfort and support to patients and their families, even long after they have passed away. With his own history of abuse and struggles with mental health, Park understands the desperation and importance of having someone there to listen and make each individual feel heard and valued. He describes himself as a “grief catcher,” helping family members cope with deep sadness and capture comforting memories of their loved ones. Park shares his most memorable hospital experiences on social media platforms, aiming to normalize conversations about death and mortality. He credits his childhood and personal healing journey for leading him to his role as a chaplain. Park sees his job as more than just being a religious figure; he serves as a comforting presence and sounding board for patients to talk about any topic. While his work can bring about “death anxiety,” it also helps him appreciate the present moment and be fully present in his relationships. Park and other chaplains at Tampa General Hospital serve as part of a larger interdisciplinary team, providing support not only to patients and families but also to the hospital staff. Regret is a common theme Park encounters among dying patients, with many expressing a desire to have lived authentically instead of conforming to societal expectations. He emphasizes the importance of being fully oneself and hopes to create an environment where patients feel heard and understood, even in their final moments. Additionally, dying patients often worry about the loved ones they will leave behind and how they will cope without them. Park strives to alleviate these concerns by offering support to families and ensuring they have the resources they need.

