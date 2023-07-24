The Healing Power of Pets: How Dogs and Cats Improve Well-Being and Reduce Stress

Title: The Benefits of Having Pets: Improving Well-being and Reducing Stress

Subtitle: Dogs and cats are proven to be valuable companions for enhancing emotional and physical health.

In our fast-paced lives filled with responsibilities and obligations, stress has become a common aspect affecting our mental well-being. According to a recent IPSOS survey, a staggering 62% of adults admitted that stress had impacted their daily lives at least once, while 34% stated that it frequently affected their lives.

Fortunately, there are various techniques to combat stress, such as engaging in sports, practicing meditation, and seeking professional help from psychologists. However, studies have shown that caring for a pet can significantly contribute to improving both our physical and emotional well-being.

A study conducted by the University of Oxford revealed that interacting with dogs and cats can effectively reduce physiological stress levels. The simple act of spending time with these animals has been found to lower cortisol levels, the hormone responsible for human stress.

Additionally, the Affinity Animal and Health Foundation Chair at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) conducted research on Social Support, which concluded that dogs and cats play a crucial role in providing emotional support. Their ability to offer companionship, empathy, and affection, without judgment or being affected by the same sources of stress, make them important sources of solace.

Notably, a study carried out by the Affinity Foundation during the pandemic found that the bond between pets and their caregivers intensified. Those who had both dogs and cats reported better coping mechanisms during this challenging period. In light of these findings, the Affinity Foundation has launched the #Inseparables campaign to raise awareness about the benefits of the bond between humans and their companion animals.

Isabel Buil, the director of the foundation, emphasizes that taking care of our pets not only benefits them but also positively impacts our own well-being. By attending to their needs, playing with them, taking them for walks, and showing them love, we are able to focus on the present moment, remain active, and better cope with stress. This act of caregiving gives us a sense of purpose and responsibility for the happiness of another, which is deeply rewarding.

Beyond emotional support, having a pet can also reduce the excessive use of screens, which is known to have negative effects on our well-being. By providing companionship and entertainment, dogs and cats naturally decrease our reliance on electronic devices. Moreover, living with pets encourages physical activity and outdoor engagement, as highlighted in a study available in the National Library of Medicine.

In conclusion, the positive impacts of having pets on our well-being cannot be overstated. Whether it’s reducing stress levels, providing emotional support, fostering responsibility, or encouraging outdoor activities, our furry companions have a profound influence on our lives. So, consider adopting a pet and experience the joy and benefits they bring.

