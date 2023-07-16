The Healing Power of Thermal Waters: Types and Their Innumerable Benefits

Thermal waters have been renowned for their healing properties since ancient times. The Romans, in particular, were well acquainted with the benefits of these waters and built remarkable thermal complexes which are still visible today. Spa treatments have been used to cure a wide range of ailments, and their therapeutic power remains significant in modern times, alongside their roles in promoting wellbeing and enhancing beauty.

Today, many individuals visit spas not only for relaxation but also for body care. However, it is important to note that the therapeutic properties of thermal waters vary depending on their type. These waters are not homogeneous and differ in terms of their chemical composition, the substances they contain, and the specific benefits they offer.

The effectiveness of thermal waters in treating certain diseases depends on their unique composition. As a result, patients are recommended to seek treatment at specific thermal establishments that offer waters suitable for their particular condition.

There are several types of thermal waters, each with their own set of benefits. These waters are enriched with minerals from the geological formations they encounter during their underground journey and are therefore of hydrogeological origin. Volcanic areas, for instance, are known to be rich in thermal waters.

The different types of thermal waters can be distinguished based on their mineral concentration. Oligomineral waters have a residue of minerals that does not exceed 200 mg/l, while medium-mineral waters have a higher residue, ranging from over 200 mg/l to less than 1 g/l. Mineral waters proper have a residue higher than 1 g/l.

Additionally, thermal waters can be categorized based on the chemical nature of their components. Sulphurous waters, which are abundant in Italy, have a high sulphur content and are commonly found in major spa resorts. They are particularly effective in treating respiratory and skin conditions. Sulphate waters, on the other hand, are rich in sulphates and can be consumed for the treatment of liver and gastrointestinal disorders. They aid digestion and alleviate constipation, although they are not recommended for individuals with ulcers or gallbladder stones.

Carbonic/bicarbonate waters contain high levels of calcium carbonate, which makes them purifying and aids in digestion. These waters have a detoxifying effect on the liver and are available for consumption in bottled form found in supermarkets. Sodium chloride waters, rich in sodium chloride, stimulate the activity of the liver and gallbladder. They are used to treat gastric or biliary dyspepsia, biliary dyskinesia, and constipation. In addition to consumption, they can also be inhaled.

Bromine-iodine saline waters are saline waters that contain sodium chloride, iodine, and bromine. They possess anti-inflammatory properties and are recommended for the treatment of dermatological, osteoarticular, and arthro-rheumatic conditions such as arthrosis, osteoporosis, and extra-articular rheumatism. These types of thermal waters can be found along coastlines or in areas that were once covered by the sea.

Finally, there are also radioactive waters that contain radon and natural radioactive elements present in the rocks. Although these substances are present in minimal quantities and should not cause concerns related to radioactivity contamination, they have anti-inflammatory and immune system strengthening properties. It is important to note that radioactive waters are rare in Italy.

In conclusion, understanding the different types of thermal waters and their respective benefits is crucial for individuals seeking wellness treatments. Whether it is to address a specific ailment or simply to relax and rejuvenate, choosing the appropriate thermal water can maximize the potential benefits and contribute to overall wellbeing.

