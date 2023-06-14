Home » the health ally you don’t expect
Health

the health ally you don’t expect

by admin
the health ally you don’t expect

Watch out for nutrition, this is the healthiest fruit of all. Here’s the health ally you don’t expect.

According to a recent study this is the fruit healthiest of all. But which one is it? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Informazioneoggi.it

There are several foods and drinks available on supermarket shelves, thanks to which we are able to set our tables every day. L’diet on the other hand it plays an important role in our life. This is because it offers us the opportunity to draw on the nutritional and energy sources we need to better cope with our various daily commitments.

Precisely for this reason we invite you to pay close attention to everything we eat and drink. In this regard, in particular, it will be interesting to know that there is a fruit which is considered the healthiest of all. But which one is it? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Nutrition, this is the healthiest fruit of all: that’s what it is

William Paterson University of New Jersey has carried out a study of 41 foods, taking some into consideration nutrients which have been judged by FAO as important for public health. These include minerals such as iron, zinc, calcium and potassium. But not only that, also proteins, fibers and vitamins.

Well, in the top ten there is not even one fruitbut only green leafy vegetables. Going into details, watercress is in first place. Next we find bok choy, chard, beet leaves or green beets. But not only that, spinach, chicory, lettuce and parsley are also included.

See also  Mandic: heart failure in women, the main causes and how it should be addressed

To find the first fruit in the ranking obtained from the aforementioned study, you need to go down to the twenty-eighth position where the lemon. The latter is the healthiest fruit of all. Next we find the strawberriesespecially loved by children. So why not prepare a good strawberry salad with lemon juice? The right combination that is good for health, guaranteeing a real explosion of flavours. Taste to believe!

You may also like

National Health Equity Program, decree of the Secretary...

Open letter from the independent welfare service: Hausengel...

Food and a good mood: to be cheerful...

Berlusconi, the state funeral in the Cathedral: the...

Waiting times for psychotherapy / vdek analysis confirms...

AIDS, the go-ahead for the free pill to...

Aiwanger as a Gauland plagiarist – health check

Diabetes: what to eat for breakfast to feel...

A network to counter bacterial resistance – breaking...

US immunologist Akiko Iwasaki on the danger of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy