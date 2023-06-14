Watch out for nutrition, this is the healthiest fruit of all. Here’s the health ally you don’t expect.

According to a recent study this is the fruit healthiest of all. But which one is it? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

There are several foods and drinks available on supermarket shelves, thanks to which we are able to set our tables every day. L’diet on the other hand it plays an important role in our life. This is because it offers us the opportunity to draw on the nutritional and energy sources we need to better cope with our various daily commitments.

Precisely for this reason we invite you to pay close attention to everything we eat and drink. In this regard, in particular, it will be interesting to know that there is a fruit which is considered the healthiest of all. But which one is it? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Nutrition, this is the healthiest fruit of all: that’s what it is

William Paterson University of New Jersey has carried out a study of 41 foods, taking some into consideration nutrients which have been judged by FAO as important for public health. These include minerals such as iron, zinc, calcium and potassium. But not only that, also proteins, fibers and vitamins.

Well, in the top ten there is not even one fruitbut only green leafy vegetables. Going into details, watercress is in first place. Next we find bok choy, chard, beet leaves or green beets. But not only that, spinach, chicory, lettuce and parsley are also included.

To find the first fruit in the ranking obtained from the aforementioned study, you need to go down to the twenty-eighth position where the lemon. The latter is the healthiest fruit of all. Next we find the strawberriesespecially loved by children. So why not prepare a good strawberry salad with lemon juice? The right combination that is good for health, guaranteeing a real explosion of flavours. Taste to believe!