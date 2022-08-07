Have you ever wondered why walking by the sea is so relaxing? It seems to have therapeutic benefits: let’s see what they are and how to implement them.

Summer: it’s time for beaches, crystal clear water and sea breezes. The sea has always represented the most sought after and dreamed scenario during the long months preceding the summer. Whether in the office or at home, the idea of ​​a day on the beach is enough to make us feel better, more relaxed and less stressed and anxious. During the hot season, especially a hot one like the current one, staying in the water seems the right thing to do.

Therefore, avoiding staying on the water’s edge during the hottest hours of the day, the shade and the bathroom seem to be the best solution. In spring or in the first days of autumn, on the other hand, you can relax by practicing the so-called “beach walking”, that is, a walk on the beach. According to some recent studies, it would bring benefits that should not be underestimated: here are what they are.

Walking by the sea: the benefits

The walk on the beach must be understood as a real activity for two, with their children but also alone. The WHO, apart from the sea, has always recommended a walk of at least half an hour a day for everyone’s health. If you do it accompanied by the sea breeze it is even better. In fact, it seems that vitamin D is a valid help for the lungs away from the smog of the city. Not just a tan, then, you just need to be gently caressed during a walk by the rays of the sun. Doing it in the coolest hours also avoids running into drops in pressure and heat stroke, unfortunately very frequent when temperatures approach the current ones.

Another highly beneficial aspect lies in walking barefoot which appears as a real cure-all for the lower limbs. In fact, direct contact with the sand would activate a sort of foot massage that is very important for circulation. Furthermore, if we decide to pay this attention continuously, we will implement a correct training for the legs and calves, thighs and buttocks will be more toned. Finally, beach walking will help us fight cellulite and water retention, bitter enemies during the swimwear trial period and will also benefit the mind. Relaxing by being lulled by the sound of the sea waves and watching the sunrise or sunset, is a medicine in all respects for our brain and appears as a real meditation session.

