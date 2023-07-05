Title: Citrus Fruits: The Pocket-Friendly and Healthy Winter Allies

Subtitle: Discover the Numerous Benefits of Citrus Fruits for Your Health

Paraná, (Date) – As the cold weather sets in, citrus fruits have emerged as the perfect solution for maintaining good health without breaking the bank. Paraná residents can now find a wide variety of these fruits, and while prices may not be exceedingly low just yet, they are starting to decrease, as confirmed by AIM.

Citrus fruits, including oranges, grapefruit, lemons, limes, and tangerines, take center stage during the winter season. Bursting with flavonoids such as naringenin, hesperidin, and limonene, vitamin C, and folates, these fruits offer various mechanisms to preserve cardiovascular health.

In addition to their direct health benefits, consuming a citrus fruit per day can speed up recovery in cases of iron deficiency anemia. By consuming a medium-sized orange or three tangerines daily, one can easily meet the recommended daily intake of vitamin C. This nutrient plays a crucial role in collagen and joint health, oxidation reactions, and most importantly, the immune system.

The myriad benefits of citrus fruits include:

1. Preventing mucosal infections.

2. Balancing blood pressure.

3. Revitalizing the body and strengthening tissues.

4. Detoxifying the body by eliminating harmful substances and combating fatigue and malignant tumors.

5. Assisting in purging the body of gallstones, kidney stones, and liver disorders.

6. Promoting skin health and hydration due to the presence of essential oils.

7. Helping in managing blood cholesterol levels.

8. Regulating glycemia, thanks to the fiber content that slows down sugar absorption.

9. Preventing cardiovascular diseases, gout, and other ailments.

10. Strengthening the body’s immune system.

11. Providing fiber, which prevents constipation.

12. Containing essential oils.

13. Offering protection against pesticides and nitrates due to the peel.

However, it is important to note that while citrus fruits offer numerous health benefits, they should not replace a balanced diet. It is recommended to consume citrus fruits before 2 PM, as this is when they have the highest beneficial impact on the body.

To make the most out of citrus fruits, it is advisable to eat oranges and tangerines separately to avoid gastric problems. As the saying goes, “Orange is gold in the morning, silver at noon, and lead at night,” making it an ideal choice for a refreshing morning juice.

Some combinations of citrus fruits can have adverse effects, such as anemia and complications with hemoglobin. To avoid such issues, it is important not to mix citrus fruits with lemon, whether in fruit or juice form. Additionally, individuals with digestive weaknesses, including sluggish liver and gallbladder or gallstones, should exercise caution when consuming orange juice, as it may lead to discomfort such as nausea, gas, abdominal heaviness, pain on the right side, headaches, or even colic. In such cases, consuming a tablespoon of olive oil with a little lemon juice on an empty stomach is a better alternative.

In conclusion, citrus fruits are not only a tasty addition to the winter diet, but they also provide a multitude of health benefits. With their affordability and medicinal properties, these fruits have rightfully earned their place as seasonal favorites. So, make sure to incorporate citrus fruits into your daily routine and experience a boost in both your pocket and your wellbeing.

