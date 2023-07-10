The Health Benefits of Drinking Coffee After Meals

Drinking Coffee After Meals: Is It Beneficial for Our Health?

Italians are known for their love of coffee, but this passion is not limited to them. Coffee is a beloved beverage around the world, enjoyed not only at breakfast or as a snack but also after lunch or dinner.

Many people feel the need for a good cup of coffee after a meal, as it provides a sense of satisfaction and aids digestion. But is there any truth to this? According to experts, drinking coffee after meals can actually have a positive impact on our health.

Research has shown that consuming coffee after meals can improve the absorption of blood sugar and enhance the function of blood vessels and lymphatics. Coffee also increases the levels of a hormone that regulates appetite.

A recent study conducted in Japan further supports these findings. In the study, 19 healthy participants were given meals followed by a drink rich in coffee polyphenols, while others received a placebo drink. The results showed that the coffee polyphenols allowed the dilation of blood vessels, improved their functionality, and increased the levels of the appetite-regulating hormone.

Based on these results, researchers recommend incorporating coffee into our post-meal routine as it can help manage blood sugar levels and reduce oxidative stress. In other words, drinking coffee after meals is not just a pleasure but also a healthy habit.

Additionally, coffee after meals can provide a much-needed energy boost to carry us through the rest of the day. It is important, however, to note some potential contraindications.

A study published in the Journal of Nutrition warns that drinking coffee after a substantial and high-calorie meal can interfere with the body’s ability to process and eliminate sugars. This can be detrimental to our health, as caffeine affects the production of hormones that process sugars, resulting in lower blood glucose levels.

In simple terms, consuming fats alongside caffeine hinders the production of hormones responsible for regulating sugar metabolism. Therefore, it is crucial to take into account the type and quantity of food consumed before deciding to have coffee.

While coffee can have numerous health benefits when consumed after meals, it is important to consider individual circumstances and potential contraindications. Moderation and mindfulness are key to enjoying coffee as part of a healthy lifestyle.

