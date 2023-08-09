The Health Benefits of Kefir: A Guide to Making this Probiotic Drink at Home

Kefir: The Probiotic Drink with Numerous Health Benefits

In this article, we will talk about the many benefits of Kefir and how to prepare this food easily and quickly directly at home.

Kefir, a probiotic drink full of health benefits, is gaining more and more popularity due to its beneficial properties for the digestive system and general well-being. In this article, we’ll explore the many benefits kefir offers and provide a guide on how to make it at home.

The Health Benefits of Kefir

Kefir is a fermented milk drink obtained through the combination of yeasts and lactic acid bacteria. This unique combination of microorganisms helps create a thick, creamy drink similar to yogurt, but with an even richer nutritional profile. Here are some of the main health benefits related to regular consumption of kefir:

Digestive Health Support: Kefir is a rich source of probiotics, beneficial microorganisms that help maintain the balance of intestinal flora. These probiotics aid digestion, reduce bloating, and can relieve symptoms of gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome. According to a study conducted by the European Journal of Gastroenterology & Hepatology, the probiotics present in kefir can help improve bowel regularity.

Strengthening of the Immune System: The presence of beneficial bacteria in kefir is associated with strengthening the immune system. Probiotics help stimulate the production of immune cells and contribute to the body’s defense against infection. A study published in the journal Nutrients demonstrated that kefir consumption can improve the immune response in elderly individuals.

Nutritional Intake: Kefir is an excellent source of calcium, B vitamins, and protein. These nutrients are essential for maintaining bone health, proper functioning of the nervous system, and muscle growth. One serving of kefir provides a variety of essential nutrients in one shot.

Potential Anti-inflammatory Effect: Some research suggests that the probiotics in kefir may have an anti-inflammatory effect in the body. This could be particularly beneficial for reducing the risk of inflammation-related chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

How to Prepare Kefir at Home

Making kefir at home is a relatively simple process that requires few ingredients and tools. Here’s how to proceed:

What is needed:

– Kefir Grains: Kefir grains are the main ingredient for fermentation. You can get them from friends or acquaintances who already make kefir or find them online.

– Milk: It can be cow’s, goat’s, or other animal’s milk to your liking.

– Glass Container: Use a glass container for fermentation. Avoid metallic materials that could interfere with the process.

Procedure:

– Addition of Kefir Grains: Put the kefir grains in the glass container.

– Adding Milk: Pour the milk into the container, completely covering the grains.

– Fermentation: Cover the container with a cloth or gauze and let it ferment at room temperature for 12-24 hours, depending on the temperature and desired fermentation intensity.

– Filtering and Storage: Once the kefir has reached the desired consistency, strain it to separate the grains from the liquid. The grains can be reused to make new batches of kefir. Store liquid kefir in the refrigerator.

Conclusion on the Many Benefits of Kefir

Kefir makes a nutritious and tasty addition to your diet, with a wide range of health benefits. Due to its wealth of probiotics, nutrients, and potential anti-inflammatory effect, kefir can play a significant role in improving digestive health, boosting the immune system, and promoting overall well-being. Making kefir at home is a fascinating way to experience the benefits of this probiotic drink straight from your own kitchen.

Always remember to consult with a medical professional or dietitian before making any significant changes to your diet, especially if you have any medical condition.

Source: European Journal of Gastroenterology & Hepatology, “Probiotics, prebiotics and New Foods” (2017).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

