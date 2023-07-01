**Oily Fish: A Powerful Ally for Our Health**

Did you know that oily fish can be a powerful ally for our health? Blue fish, in particular, is rich in potassium and proteins that are beneficial for our bodies. As the summer season approaches, there is an increase in fish consumption, not only for nutritional reasons but also for social ones. The freshness of the fish, combined with the summer culinary traditions and the convivial atmosphere, make fish a popular choice during these months. However, this also presents a great opportunity for us to improve our eating habits and opt for healthier options.

Blue fish, including trout, is not only tasty, but it also offers numerous health benefits. For instance, 100 grams of trout contains only about 86 calories, making it a low-calorie food. However, it is densely packed with essential nutrients. This type of fish is a veritable mine of vitamins, such as vitamin A, C, and various B vitamins. It is also a significant source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are essential for our well-being. Blue fish also contains important minerals like phosphorus, iron, magnesium, and potassium, which play crucial roles in maintaining a healthy heart, controlling blood pressure, and supporting overall metabolism.

The presence of omega-3 fatty acids and other beneficial nutrients make oily fish a valuable ally for cardiovascular health. These fatty acids help reduce inflammation and improve arterial health, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease. Some examples of blue fish include tuna, anchovies, cod, and papalina. The list of bluefish is extensive, offering a variety of tasty and nutritious options for consumers. These fish, characterized by their healthy fat content, provide an abundance of omega-3 fatty acids that are beneficial to our health.

It’s important to note that proper cooking of oily fish is essential to eliminate the risk of anisakis contamination. Anisakis is a parasite that can pose potential risks when fish is eaten raw or pickled. Cooking oily fish at high temperatures kills the parasite and ensures it is safe to consume. It is advisable to cook oily fish thoroughly, ensuring it reaches a suitable internal temperature to guarantee the destruction of the parasite.

As the summer season approaches, let’s take advantage of the abundance of fresh fish and incorporate more blue fish into our diets. By doing so, we can enjoy the delicious flavors while reaping the numerous health benefits they offer. Cheers to a healthier and tastier summer!

