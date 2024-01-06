The Health Benefits of the Wise Men’s Gifts: Incense, Myrrh, and Gold

The Three Wise Men’s gifts of incense, myrrh, and gold have significant cultural and spiritual meanings, but they also have potential health benefits, according to Dr. Neftalí García, a specialist in organic chemistry and biochemistry. In various cultural contexts, these gifts are considered valuable and possess biological, scientific, and chemical attributes that are beneficial for health and healing.

Dr. García suggests that ancient indigenous peoples, including those in South America, North America, and central Africa, had vast knowledge of naturopathic medicine, which eventually led to the development of modern pharmaceuticals. He also raises the possibility that the wise men may have considered using these substances to protect newborns from diseases or to find possible cures.

Specifically, incense is known for its therapeutic uses, including relaxation, aromatherapy, and immune system support. Myrrh, on the other hand, is known for its wound-healing properties and its potential to strengthen the immune system and reduce fever. Additionally, gold has historically been recognized as a precious metal and a representative of value and currency.

Dr. García concludes that the figure of the wise men holds significant cultural and unifying value in Puerto Rico, transcending political and electoral aspects. The tradition associated with the gifts of the wise men serves as a unifying element for the population.

Share this: Facebook

X

