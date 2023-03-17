Struck by a stroke Mauro Coruzzi: this is what was announced by his agent and reported on the pages of The messenger. The conditions of Platinettes, conductor and radio speaker, at the moment they would be stable thanks to the timely intervention of the rescuers. A whole series of investigations are still in progress. The news was also relaunched by Marco Liorni. The conductor of ItalyYes!the Saturday afternoon talk broadcast on Rai1he wrote:

“‘Our’ Mauro fell ill the other evening, luckily he was helped immediately. The hospital tells us that it was an ischemic stroke. From here too I send him a very strong hug together with the whole group of work of ItaliaSì!, has been with us since 2018 and is a column in the programme. Forza Mauro!”

Mauro Coruzzi stroke: Platinette on TV to remember Maurizio Costanzo

Although his appearances on the small screen were increasingly sporadic, despite the radio work continues very well, Mauro Coruzzi was one of the great protagonists of Italian television, launched for the first time by Maurice Costanzo during its historic show broadcast from the Parioli theater. Just to remember the one who introduced him to the world of entertainment, Mauro Coruzzi (Platinette) has been a guest lately in various programs sia Rai That Mediasetrecalling the relationship with Maria De Filippi’s husband who passed away on February 24, 2023 due to bronchopneumonia after colon surgery.

Who is Mauro Coruzzi in art Platinette launched on TV by Mauro Costanzo?

Born in Langhirano in 1955, radio and TV host, TV personality, singer, actor and dubber, Mauro Coruzzi was made known to the general public as Platinettes dal Maurizio Costanzo Show. Then the invitation of De Filippi’s husband to change his skin: “He knew that Platinette was functional for some things, so he said to me ‘let’s try to take these cloths off?’. I replied ‘I don’t even think about it, you’re out of your mind, so I lose my privacy’. Then I gave in and bye privacy”.

Mauro conducted Platinissima on Radio Deejay and participated in various TV programs as a guest, judge and commentator. During his career he has published some books and recorded records, participating twice in the Sanremo Festival. From time to time he entertains cover evenings on his Instagram profile in which he enjoys reinterpreting the great successes of the Italian music scene.