Berlin – The German Health Services Research Network (DNVF) sees great potential for better, scientifically sound health care in the planned Health Data Utilization Act (GDNG). In the position paper “The Health Data Utilization Act – Potential for better research and healthcare”, the DNVF, together with the working group Collection and Use of Secondary Data (AGENS), formulated requirements and essential recommendations for the design of the GDNG. The position paper was co-signed by more than 70 medical-scientific specialist societies and scientific institutes.

Balancing data protection and data use

The paper shows how data protection and data benefits can be weighed up in terms of data solidarity by developing clearly defined criteria for both data protection risks and opportunities and anchoring them in the GDNG. A uniform legal regulation of data protection and access to research data must be defined in the GDNG across all federal states.

Provide current and complete data

For many research fields it is essential that the necessary data quality as well as current and complete data are made available as promptly as possible. The legislature should also provide for the prospective inclusion of supply data from private health insurance (PKV) in the Research Data Center (FDZ) Health.

Implement early warning systems

In the future, the FDZ Gesundheit will play a central role in research with supply-related data (VeDa). It is therefore recommended to create optimal framework conditions for the operation of the FDZ Gesundheit in the GDNG. The GDNG should enable simple, low-bureaucracy and transparent access for researchers and multiple use of existing data resources. The GDNG should therefore provide for suitable measures to accelerate the availability of SHI routine data in the FDZ Gesundheit. An important goal is the creation of a “fast lane” procedure in which critical events are reported on a daily basis. The increase in respiratory diseases in outpatient care is, for example, an early warning system for future pandemics.

Create transparency through supply and quality monitoring

The paper sees a particular potential for improving health care and the health of the population in linking GKV routine data with other VeDa. In addition to primary data, register data and data collected as part of quality assurance, this includes many other data that arise in the administrative processing of institutions. Linkage options should exist regardless of whether the linkage was already being considered at the time the data was collected and also regardless of the basis on which the data is used. The error-free personal linkage of health data is a basic requirement for the quality of the linked data and thus for scientifically sound health care and quality research.

Link to position paper >>

German network health services research

The non-profit association “German Network Health Services Research eV” (DNVF) was founded in Berlin in 2006. As an interdisciplinary network, the DNVF is open to all institutions and working groups involved in ensuring health and patient care from a scientific, practical or health policy perspective. The DNVF has set itself the goal of networking the scientists involved in health services research, bringing together science and health care practice, and supporting and advancing health services research as a whole. In addition, the DNVF promotes young scientists, for example by forming interdisciplinary working groups on interdisciplinary topics in health services research.