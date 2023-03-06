Yoga health offer on May 11th

The Health Forum Eningen invites you to a yoga lecture with Stefan Jammer

On May 11, 2023 at 7 p.m., the health forum invites you to a yoga deep training lecture in the health center in Eningen, Raite 4. Yoga coach Stefan Jammer will show interested visitors impulses and suggestions for movement, according to his motto “A life with more peace and depth”.

Anyone can participate in the lecture offered, in the series “Stimulation to exercise” started by the AK Gesunde Gemeinde, regardless of age and level of knowledge. Stefan Jammer wants to offer creative solutions as a positive response to the negative impact on everyone’s health from past and current crisis situations.

In the evening, Stefan Jammer from YogaNatur explains his yoga depth approach as follows: “With the help of various body, breathing and so-called soul exercises, an inherent human potential can unfold, just like the light and warmth of the sun a strong sunflower can slowly develop from a seed.” According to Stefan Jammer YogaNatur, the core content is that it is the human being who can transform uncertainty, restlessness and worries into calm, serenity and depth. He would thus become more independent and free from external aids and solutions. He calls this “Yoga Deep Training”.

“Overall, the effect of yoga deep training is reflected in the fact that physical and mental health benefits in many ways. New stability, serenity and motivation can be achieved in everyday life,” says the yoga coach. His focus in the evening will be on training increased mindfulness for oneself and the environment as well as showing ways to alleviate chronic pain. With this yoga approach, even tension in the muscles should be harmoniously influenced and movements become easier and more powerful.

He describes his lecture and his courses as health prevention based on the idea of ​​yoga. “My goal is the holistic development of physical health,” says Jammer. His philosophy is independent of a specific yoga style, rather he wants to convey the ‘joy of movement’ to the audience and participants.

Veronika Bittner-Wysk, board member of the health forum and Volker Feyerabend, advisory board member of the health forum and co-chairman of the AK Gesunde Gemeinde, are both happy about the health impulse from yoga coach Stefan Jammer from YogaNatur as part of the series “Stimulation to exercise” of the AK Gesunde Gemeinde.

As a freelance trained yoga teacher, Stefan Jammer has had a lot of trainer experience and various advanced training courses since 1991. He has been teaching groups and individuals in his yoga studio since 2004. In addition, he holds courses on site at health insurance companies, various educational institutions, state institutions and companies. He rounds off his program with his new yoga deep training. Anyone who develops fun and interest in further yoga classes through the evening of the health forum has the opportunity to continue this in the yoga studio YogaNatur Eningen in the form of personal support (coaching), individual lessons or ongoing group offers.

At the meeting on May 11th, impulses for movement and thought should be given and questions should be answered. A first step to achieve more peace and serenity in the midst of everyday dynamics and the many so-called ‘obligations’. It promises to be an interesting evening.

Additional Information: www.YogaNatur-Reutlingen.de

Health Forum Eningen eV – Who we are and what we want:

About the association: Founded in November 1997, the association has around 50 health care members from, in and around Eningen unter Achalm.

The purpose of the association is to promote health care by increasing people’s health awareness, making it easier to deal with existing illnesses and helping sick people with professional support.

Activities of the association: Regular lectures and information events, competent advice in the office and by the members.

Co-organization of the Eninger Health Days, sponsorship of the Calner Platz fall prevention garden. Cooperation, mutual recognition and intensive cooperation in the interests of the patients.

We would like to see a lot of interest and suggestions from the public

on all health topics! Your membership, cooperation or financial support is welcome!

Gesundheitsforum Eningen eV

Veronika Bittner-Wysk

City Hall Square 8

72800 Eningen – Reutlingen

07121-820631



APROS Consulting & Services GmbH

Volker Feyerabend

Renngaessle 9

72800 Eningen- Germany

07121-9809911

