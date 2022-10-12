news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, OCTOBER 12 – The Tour della Salute arrives in Naples, the itinerant event, now in its fourth edition, which aims to raise awareness among citizens on the importance of prevention and on the need to lead a lifestyle healthy. The Neapolitan city, the first and only stop in the region, will host the event, promoted by the Il Tour della Salute association and which enjoys the patronage of the Municipality and the unconditional contribution of Eg Stada Group, on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 October. Appointment in Piazza del Municipio, with free admission from 10 to 13 and from 15.30 to 19.30.



Inside the Truck Hospitality, equipped with 5 clinics, it will be possible to undergo self-diagnosis tests and first-instance checks: diabetic and nutritional screening, cardiological screening and possible electrocardiogram, hearing control. Specialists from the scientific societies Sid (Italian Society of Diabetology) and Siprec (Italian Society for Cardiovascular Prevention) will provide free medical consultations, offering advice on the prevention and management of cardio-metabolic diseases, but also suggestions regarding proper nutrition, activity physics and the importance of adherence to therapy. In the previous stages, in fact, several cases of unsuspecting people were detected, struggling with serious cardiological problems, which thanks to the checks carried out in the Truck Hospitality have averted potentially serious consequences for health. The novelty of this year is represented by the Listening Desk, which aims to respond to the increase in psychological disorders recorded in the pandemic and post-pandemic phases: it will be possible to obtain a free consultation from specialists belonging to the Federation Italian Psychologists. In the first stages of the tour, it was especially the younger ones, often accompanied by their parents, who highlighted the need for listening and benefited from the talks with the experts. There is also space for physical, sporting and recreational activity: yoga, belly dancing, capoeira, but also teakwondo, hip hop, kick boxing and boxing. (HANDLE).

