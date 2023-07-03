The Health Risks of Remote Working during the Covid Pandemic

Title: Remote Working Raises Concerns about Workers’ Health, Warns US Newspaper

Subtitle: Sedentary Lifestyle, Mental Health Disorders, and Eye Strain Among the Potential Risks

The widespread adoption of remote working amidst the COVID-19 pandemic may have unintended consequences on workers’ health, according to a recent analysis by US newspaper, The Hill. The shift to working from home has led to an increase in sedentary lifestyles, sleep disturbances, mental health disorders, and eye strain among workers.

As of March 2023, an estimated 22 million US workers were working remotely, a trend that has significantly altered the lifestyles of many adults, including those with disabilities and caregivers. While surveys indicate that overall Americans enjoy working from home, the long-term health implications of a sedentary lifestyle cannot be ignored.

The World Health Organization has long raised concerns about the health risks associated with prolonged physical inactivity. Data from 2008 showed that around 31% of people aged 15 and over were insufficiently physically active, resulting in an estimated 3.2 million sedentary-related deaths per year. The COVID-related social restrictions and remote working arrangements have exacerbated this crisis. Experts fear that the world may become even more sedentary, posing a significant challenge to global health.

Studies have shown that remote workers tend to become less physically active. According to a 2022 survey by Upright, a back health app, the average remote worker takes only 16 steps from their bed to their workstation. The survey also found that 54% of remote and hybrid workers believe that their movement during the workday has reduced by 50% or more in the past year. This lack of physical activity increases the risk of developing blood clots, such as deep vein thrombosis, which can be life-threatening.

Weight gain and insulin resistance are also concerns for remote workers. Excessive screen time and a sedentary lifestyle contribute to the possibility of developing cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Additionally, eye strain has become a prevalent issue, with more than half of remote workers reporting increased eye strain during the initial year of the pandemic. Spending an average of 13 hours a day looking at screens, remote workers experience over two hours more screen time than their office counterparts, as per a survey by All About Vision.

Dr. Mercedes Carnethon, Vice President of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, warns about the prolonged exposure to blue light and the lack of adjustment to varying distances, which can impact eye health.

As remote working continues to evolve, prioritizing workers’ health becomes crucial. Employers should encourage regular physical activity, promote breaks from screen time, and offer resources for mental health support. Striking a balance between work and well-being will be vital to mitigate the potential negative consequences of remote working on workers’ health.

