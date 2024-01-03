The Health Risks of Uncontrolled Napping: What You Need to Know

The Dangers of Napping: UNAM Issues Health Warning

Sleep is a natural process that the body uses for recovery, but is napping a healthy way to catch up on rest? The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has issued a warning about the potential dangers of napping, highlighting the negative impact it can have on health.

While many people may take naps to combat fatigue or boredom, the UNAM has cautioned that uncontrolled napping can lead to serious health problems, including cardiovascular disease and an increased risk of Alzheimer’s. Yereth Torres, an academic at UNAM’s Sleep Disorders Clinic, noted that napping outside of a controlled environment can be harmful and may increase the risk of suffering from cardiovascular disease.

In addition to physical health risks, napping can also impact mental health. According to Torres, excessive napping can be linked to a predisposition to Alzheimer’s due to the loss of a specific protein in the brain, which is associated with memory loss.

The UNAM specialist recommended that individuals consult a doctor to determine if napping is beneficial for their health, or if it may lead to an increase in health problems. For those who do benefit from napping, the ideal time to do so is between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. for no longer than 30 minutes, in a comfortable and quiet environment.

While napping may have some benefits, the UNAM’s warning serves as a reminder that when it comes to rest, it is most recommended to prioritize a healthy sleep schedule at night.

