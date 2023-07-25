The health service of Emilia-Romagna is confirmed once again at the top in Italy — Salute

Bonaccini and Donini: “These data confirm that the best response to the right to health is the public system”

The monitoring for 2021 evaluates the ability of the Regions to use the resources assigned by the State to guarantee the so-called ‘Lea’, essential levels of assistance. A “report card” for which Emilia-Romagna gets 281.2 points, 7.4 more than last year

July 25, 2023 – First Region in Italy in the provision of the essential levels of assistance (LEA): l’Emilia–Romagna is confirmed as the best when it comes to guaranteeing the services offered to citizens free of charge, or upon payment of a ticket, by the National Health Service, placing themselves in front of Tuscany, the autonomous province of Trento, Lombardy and Veneto.

This is confirmed by the monitoring by the Gimbe Foundation which essentially takes into account the ability of the Regions to use State resources to guarantee essential services.

Emilia-Romagna obtains a total score of 281.2 points, improving the results of the previous year by 7.4 points: specifically, the score is the sum of the 90.73 points obtained in collective prevention e public health95,96 in district assistance94,5 in hospital assistance.

“An unequivocal fact emerges clearly – commented the president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini and the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini– and that is that public health, of which we are staunch defenders, is the right answer. And that of Emilia-Romagna is confirmed as the best in making the most of state resources for the national health service. However, resources that are insufficient, we think everyone agrees on this, Regions and ministry. The quality of the Emilia-Romagna health service is also confirmed in 2021, a difficult year due to Covid, in which we have been engaged in an unprecedented vaccination campaign”.

“We are obviously satisfied – conclude the president and councilor – and we feel like sharing this result with the workers of the healthcare companies who make it possible on a daily basis, with their commitment and professionalism. We are not afraid to face challenges and changes, we only ask the Government to be able to continue to do so with adequate tools and resources, which at the moment are not guaranteed”.

The tracking

Every year the Ministry of Health evaluates thedisbursement of LEAs, or the health services that the Regions must guarantee free of charge or upon payment of the co-payment. A sort of report card for regional health services that identifies the compliant Regions, which deserve to access the share of the rewarded funding. The defaulting Regions are subjected to repayment plans, which provide for specific support from the Ministry of Health: in the most critical situations, it can lead to a commissioner.

Since 2020, the “LEA Grid” has been replaced by 22 CORE indicators of the New Guarantee System (NSG), divided into three areas: collective prevention and public health, district assistance e hospital care. In each area, the Regions are considered compliant if they reach at least 60 points out of 100 in all areas.

Given the pandemic emergency, for 2021, as for the previous year, monitoring was carried out by the Ministry of Health or for the purpose of evaluation and information, with no impact on the reward quota.

2021 data

Considering that the Ministry of Health does not summarize the assessment of LEA obligations in a single score, the GIMBE Foundation has drawn up a ranking of Regions and autonomous Provinces summing the scores obtained in the three areas. Compared to 2020, the Regions complying in 2021 rise from 11 to 14, in order: Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Autonomous Province of Trento, Lombardy, Veneto, Marche, Piedmont, Umbria, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Abruzzo, Puglia, Basilicata. From 2020 to 2021 three Regions become compliant: Abruzzo, Basilicata and Liguria.

The gap that exists between the northern and southern regions remains evident: in this regard, the Gimbe Foundation has requested the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Senate to remove health care from the subjects on which the Regions can request greater autonomy.

To learn more (159.01 KB)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

