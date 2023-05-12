The Health Tour arrives in Aosta, May 13 and 14 – Medicine

news-txt”>

The Tour della Salute stops in Aosta, an event now in its fifth edition which this year, from April to October, will cover the entire peninsula for the first time. Twenty Italian squares, one for each region, where you will have the opportunity to undergo free medical consultations. The Valle d’Aosta stage of the Tour della Salute will be held tomorrow, Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 May, in Émile Chanoux square, from 10 to 13 and from 15 to 19.

The event, promoted by Asc Activities Sportive Confederate, with the unconditional support of Eg Stada Group, aims to raise awareness of the importance of prevention, a healthy lifestyle and the centrality of sporting practice. Over the next weekend, Aosta will therefore be transformed into a large health village, within which it will be possible to access health checks and participate in other activities. Inside the Screen Station, equipped with 6 clinics, it will be possible to undergo free check-ups and medical consultations, cardiological, dermatological, nutritional and rheumatological, supervised by qualified representatives of the main scientific societies. In particular, advice will be offered on the prevention and management of any pathologies, but also suggestions on proper nutrition, physical activity and adherence to therapy. Previous editions of the Tour have made it possible to detect several cases of people struggling with health problems; thanks to the checks carried out in the Screen Station, they avoided potentially serious consequences. Another particularly important service is the helpdesk, which aims to respond to the increase in psychological disorders recorded in the pandemic and post-pandemic phases: also in this case you can get a free consultation from specialists members of the Italian Federation of Psychologists. Among the novelties of this year there is also a special counter with veterinarians who will provide useful advice for recognizing the risk factors concerning one’s pets. “This fifth edition of the Tour – says Luca Stevanato, president of ASC – is generating contagious enthusiasm”.