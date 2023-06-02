The Health Tour arrives in Sanremo – Sanità

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 02 JUNE – The Tour della Salute stops in Sanremo, the itinerant event now in its fifth edition which this year will cover the entire peninsula for the first time.



Twenty Italian squares, one for each region, where you will have the opportunity to undergo free medical consultations. The Ligurian stage will be held on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 June, in Piazzale Pian di Nave, from 10 to 13 and from 16 to 20. The event, promoted by Asc Activities Sportive Confederate, with the unconditional support of Eg Stada Group, has the The goal is to raise awareness of the importance of prevention and a healthy lifestyle. Over the next weekend, the center of Sanremo will be transformed into a sports and health village. In the Screen Station, equipped with 6 clinics, it will be possible to undergo free check-ups and medical consultations, cardiological, dermatological, nutritional and rheumatological, by specialists from leading scientific societies. Previous editions of the tour have revealed several cases of unsuspecting people struggling with health problems, which have averted potentially serious consequences.



Another service is the Listening Desk, which aims to respond to the increase in psychological disorders recorded in the pandemic and post-pandemic phases: also in this case it will be possible to obtain a free consultation from specialists belonging to the Federation Italian Psychologists. Among the novelties of this year is a desk in which veterinarians will operate, who will provide useful advice for recognizing the risk factors concerning one’s pets.



The Stage-ledwall, which will flank the Screen Station, is instead intended to host multiple motor, sporting and group activities, such as martial arts and Vietnamese kung fu, but also training moments, such as the teaching of maneuvers to clear the airways, and the intervention of a psychologist specialized in stress management at work, in sport and in pregnancy. “This fifth edition of the Tour – concludes Luca Stevanato, president of Asc – is generating contagious enthusiasm”. (HANDLE).

