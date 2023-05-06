The Health Tour stops in Bolzano – Lifestyles

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 05 MAY – This weekend the Tour della Salute reaches Bolzano, the traveling event, now in its fifth edition, which this year will cover the entire peninsula for the first time: 20 Italian squares, one for each Region, in which you will have the opportunity to undergo free medical consultations. The South Tyrolean stage of the Tour della Salute will be held on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May, in Piazza del Tribunale, from 10 to 13 and from 15 to 19. The event, promoted by Asc Activities Sportive Confederate, with the unconditional support of Eg Stada Group, aims to raise awareness of the importance of prevention and a healthy lifestyle.



Over the next weekend, Bolzano will be transformed into a sports and health village, within which, in addition to health checks, activities such as karate and kung fu, singing, classical dance, folk dances and group dances will take place . Inside the Screen Station, equipped with 6 clinics, it will be possible to undergo free check-ups and medical consultations, cardiological, dermatological, nutritional and rheumatological, with specialists from scientific societies in the sector. In particular, advice on the prevention and management of any pathologies will be offered, as well as suggestions on proper nutrition and physical activity.



Another service is the Listening Desk, with the aim of responding to the increase in psychological disorders recorded in the pandemic and post-pandemic phases: in this case too, free consultation can be obtained. Among this year’s novelties, a desk in which veterinarians will operate and will provide useful advice for recognizing the risk factors concerning one’s pets. A large Stage-ledwall is instead intended to host motor, sporting and group activities and training moments on pediatric unblocking maneuvers and techniques for using the defibrillator. “This fifth edition of the Tour – underlines the national president of Asc, Luca Stevanato – is generating contagious enthusiasm”. (HANDLE).

