The Health Tour stops in Sesto San Giovanni – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 27 – The Tour della Salute stops in Sesto San Giovanni, in the metropolitan city of Milan, the event now in its fifth edition which this year will cover the entire peninsula for the first time, touching 20 Italian squares, one per region. The Lombard stage will be held on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April, in Piazza Oldrini, from 10 to 13 and from 15 to 19.



The event, promoted by Asc Activities Sportive Confederate, with the unconditional support of Eg Stada Group, aims to raise awareness of the importance of prevention and a healthy lifestyle.



Over the next weekend, the square of Sesto San Giovanni will be transformed into a sports and health village, where, in addition to health checks, Kung Fu, Wing Chun and Taji Quan will take place, as well as yoga, pilates and latin fitness. Inside the Screen Station, with 6 clinics, it will be possible to undergo free check-ups and medical consultations, cardiological, dermatological, nutritional and rheumatological, with specialists from the main scientific societies in the sector. In particular, advice will be offered on the prevention and management of any pathologies, but also on proper nutrition and physical activity.



In previous editions of the tour, this made it possible to detect several cases of unsuspecting people, struggling with health problems, who thanks to the checks avoided potentially serious consequences. Another service is the helpdesk, to respond to the increase in psychological disorders recorded in the pandemic and post-pandemic phases: also in this case it will be possible to obtain a consultation from specialists belonging to the Italian Federation of Psychologists.



Among the novelties of this year, then, a counter in which veterinarians will operate and will provide useful advice for recognizing the risk factors concerning pets. The Stage-ledwall, which will flank the screen station, is instead intended to host motor, sporting and group activities, but also a series of training moments, reserved for teaching pediatric unblocking maneuvers and the use of the defibrillator. “This fifth edition of the Tour – underlines Luca Stevanato, president of ASC – is generating contagious enthusiasm”. (HANDLE).

