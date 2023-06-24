The Health Tour stops in Umbria, in Orvieto – Sanità

The Health Tour stops in Umbria, in Orvieto © ANSA

The Tour della Salute stops in Orvieto, the itinerant event now in its fifth edition which this year will cover the entire peninsula for the first time: 20 Italian squares, one for each region, where you will have the opportunity to undergo consultations free doctors.

Appointment on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June, in Piazza della Repubblica, from 10 to 13 and from 16 to 20. The event, promoted by Asc Activities Sportive Confederate, with the unconditional support of Eg Stada Group, aims to raise awareness of the importance of prevention and a healthy lifestyle. Over the next weekend, the center of Orvieto will be transformed into a huge sports and health village, within which, in addition to health checks, various activities will take place: from crossfit to aerial dances via country dances.

In the Screen Station, equipped with 6 clinics, it will be possible to undergo free check-ups and medical consultations, of a cardiological, dermatological, nutritional and rheumatological type, cared for by specialists from the main scientific societies of the sector. In previous editions of the Tour, this has allowed us to detect several cases of unsuspecting citizens, struggling with health problems, who thanks to the checks in the Screen Station have avoided potentially serious consequences. Another important service is the Sportello d’Ascolto, which intends to respond to the increase in psychological disorders recorded in the pandemic and post-pandemic phases: also in this case it will be possible to obtain a free consultation from the specialists of the Italian Federation of Psychologists.

Among the novelties of this year there is also a counter, in which veterinarians will work, who will provide useful advice for recognizing risk factors in pets. The large Palco-ledwall, which will flank the Screen Station, is instead intended to host motor, sporting and social activities. A series of training moments will also be held on the same stage, on airway unblocking maneuvers and cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques. “This fifth edition of the Tour – concludes the president of ASC, Luca Stevanato – is generating contagious enthusiasm”.

