The healthcare system is chronically ill

Doctor’s visit at the international Speakerslam in Mastershausen

dr Karin Forschner, speaker

At the international speakerslam in Mastershausen on June 30th, 2023, Dr. Karin Forschner campaigned for a change in health policy.

The Speaker Slam is a speaker competition. Just as in the popular poetry slams, where the competition is rhymed or rapped, at the speaker slam speakers compete against each other with their personal topics.

The special challenge: The speaker has only four minutes to carry and inspire his audience. Shortening a lecture like this and still saying everything that is important and then connecting with your audience is probably the pinnacle of professional speaking.

The participants need nerves of steel anyway, because the microphone is switched off after exactly four minutes.

The event with its diverse topics inspired both the viewers on site and in the live streams, as well as the international jury.

After New York, Vienna, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Wiesbaden and Munich, the international speaker slam has now taken place in the media city of Mastershausen.

With 130 participants, a world record was set again.

At this year’s Speaker Slam, Dr. Karin Forschner from Brandenburg took part with her topic, “The health system is chronically ill”.

She was not only able to convince the audience, but also inspire the jury with her stage performance. In the end she even took off her doctor’s coat, undid her hair clip and resigned.

The participants of the Speaker Slam are rewarded twice: on the one hand through the award and on the other hand they benefit afterwards from a higher level of awareness.

The choice of topic was up to the slammers themselves. They write their texts independently and had to decide which topics to go into.

The challenge of the evening was to pick up the audience and the expert jury, which consisted of authors, speakers and entrepreneurs, exactly where they are, to convince them and get them enthusiastic about the topic – all in just four minutes.

We are proud that a dermatologist from Rathenow was there and even took a diploma home with her.

Instagram of Dr. Karen Forschner

Dermatologist and coach with time and expertise.

Experiential Medicine (Events)

Speaker

company contact

private practice dr Karen Forschner

Karin Forschner

Friedensstrasse 30

16845 Dreetz

015120153650

Press contact

dr Karen Forschner

Karin Forschner

Wolzenstrasse 7

14712 Rathenow

015120153650

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

