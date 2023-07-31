The Healthy and Super-Easy Trick to Lose Weight: Herbal Tea After Dinner, Recommended by Nutritionists

The Healthy and Super-Easy Trick to Lose Weight? An Herbal Tea After Dinner

It’s the post-dinner habit most recommended by nutritionists when it comes to how and what to eat when you want to lose weight: drink herbal tea as a dessert to appease your craving for something sweet and calm your stomach and mind. “At the end of the dinner, it may happen that our palate asks us for a different stimulus and flavor, or rather to close with something sweet. Drinking herbal tea is an excellent solution,” explains the psycho-nutritionist Itziar Digón, also focusing on the resulting benefits in terms of satiety and mental health.

A Low-Calorie Alternative to Dessert

Replacing the traditional dessert with herbal tea affects weight loss as it prevents you from consuming extra calories at the end of dinner. “Sometimes, our palate plays tricks on us,” says Digón. “Even after a hearty dinner, it happens that it asks us for further gratifications. Instead of eating for the sake of it, drinking herbal tea is an excellent solution to satisfy these ‘cravings’ without filling up on calories.”

It Aids Digestion and Promotes Hydration

Laura Parada, nutritionist of Slow Life House, points out further benefits deriving from drinking herbal tea after dinner: “In addition to neutralizing the desire for sweet foods, drinking herbal tea improves digestion. Furthermore, it is a habit that contributes to proper hydration, promotes rest, and helps to relax.” And she adds: “Not to mention that herbal teas are perfect to drink between meals if you get tired of water.”

An Anti-Stress Practice

According to wellness expert Elodie Doral, founder of the Madrid spa Six Harmonies, drinking herbal tea with relaxing properties every evening is an extremely effective anti-stress habit. And Digón confirms: “Sitting comfortably after dinner, sipping herbal tea, hot or cold, creates a cocooning ritual that promotes sleep, relaxation, and sends a positive message to the brain.”

A Nutritionist’s Anti-Inflammatory Trick

The pharmacist and nutritionist Paula Martín Clares, author of the book “The Health of Your Skin is in What You Eat,” reveals a very interesting trick: keeping turmeric and ginger powder in the pantry. “I always add a teaspoon of one of these two ingredients to my herbal tea,” she says. “In this way, I enhance the anti-inflammatory effect of the infusion.”

Which Herbal Teas to Choose?

As Parada points out, the secret lies in choosing herbal teas that do not contain caffeine, theine, or any other stimulant, as this would negatively affect rest. “And not even diuretics,” he warns, “because they would make us wake up at night to go to the bathroom.” Also, it’s important to avoid added sugars. Here are some ideas:

– Herbal or mint teas for their digestive power.

– Infusions of lemon balm, passion flower, or lavender to combat anxiety and stress.

– Ginger tea. “It has anti-inflammatory and vasodilator properties, which help improve blood circulation, aiding digestion and preventing heartburn when we have eaten too much or too little,” says Parada.

– Herbal tea with fennel. “She is my favorite, due to her anti-inflammatory effect,” reports Paula Martín Clares. “It’s relaxing and prevents skin aging.”

– Cinnamon and turmeric infusion. Parada recommends it because “it has an anti-inflammatory effect, has digestive benefits, and promotes blood circulation.”

– Chamomile. As Paula Martín Clares points out in her book, “it improves digestive processes and promotes rest, and this is noticeable on the skin. It’s a calming infusion.”

This article was originally published on Vogue Spain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

