In a well-known TV spot a few years ago, the poet and screenwriter from Romagna Tonino Guerra exclaimed on the phone “Gianni, optimism is the scent of life“. The slogan has remained imprinted in the minds of today’s forty-year-olds and actually, after some time, has proved prophetic.

Not just having a positive attitude helps in social life, to get in tune with others, to forge important working relationships or to make your way in this or that life path, but it does just fine.

In other words, optimism is healthy, as is a good balanced diet or constant physical activity and in the process of understanding the factors more or less essential to reach 90, 100 years of health this habit also peeps out.

Optimism is certainly innate in many of us and is linked to race, social background and the environment in which we grow up: for this reason it can also be trained and strengthened thanks to a series of Mental and emotional “exercises”… So why not join the gym of optimism right away?

To shed light on the key role of an attitude marked by positivity, one has thought of it study conducted on 159,225 women between the ages of 50 and 79 in the United States who enrolled in the Women’s Health Initiative between 1993 and 1998 and then followed for 26 years.

One study, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, found that people who got the highest score for optimism in one survey they were more likely to live beyond 90 than less optimistic people.

Probably the link between longevity and optimism comes from the way we manage stress: the cortisolstress-related hormone, in fact, increases the free radicals – responsible for cellular aging – hurts blood pressure and leads more frequently the onset of cardiovascular diseases.