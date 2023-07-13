the heart-friendly diet that includes meat and dairy products

It comes there pure diet, a diet developed by experts for the prevention of various chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. PURE is the abbreviation of Prospective Urban Rural EpidemiologyUrban Rural Perspective Epidemiology in Italian.

PURE diet also allows the consumption of red meat

The main feature of this diet is the only presence of natural and unprocessed foods, to avoid the effects of processed food. It includes a rich range of seasonal fruit and vegetables. Seasonality is a key pointbecause fruit and vegetables are at the top in terms of vitamins, mineral salts and antioxidants.

The scheme of the PURE diet

You must consume:

between 2 and 3 portions of fruit per day, the same amount for vegetables, 7 portions of nuts per week, between 3 and 4 of legumes always every 7 days, between 2 and 3 portions of fish per week, 14 servings of dairy per week, then two per day, excluding butter and whipped cream.

Great variety of foods

Among the characterizing points of this diet there is precisely the great variety of foods. The reasoning of the experts is that of add foods that decrease cardiovascular risk, instead of completely eliminating those that are not ideal for the heart. You can read the results of the study in the scientific journal of the European Society of Cardiology, lo European Heart Journal.

The results of the PURE diet study

The experts followed the study participants for a decade. The results would leave no room for doubt. Those who followed the diet lowered:

the risk of premature death by 30%, that of developing cardiovascular disease by 18, the risk of heart attack fell 14%, that of stroke of the 19.

Main differences with the Mediterranean diet

There are similarities, but also differences with the Mediterranean diet.

The first difference is that the Mediterranean diet is one lifestyle and not just a set of food rules. Some recommended foods are very similar, such as the wide range of fruits and vegetables and whole grains. The Mediterranean diet includes the use of extra virgin olive oil and also includes small quantities of red wine to be taken during meals. The PURE speaks generically of condiments based on unsaturated fats and provides for a greater presence of meat.

Both diets have health benefits, such as reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

It is always recommended that you consult a healthcare professional before making any significant changes to your diet, particularly if you have any pre-existing health conditions or specific dietary needs.

