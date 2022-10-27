Unity is strength. By combining the skills of minimally invasive surgery and the technology that allows you to create from the inside a real map of the heart and the signal that runs inside it along the pathways that regulate the frequency, complex situations such as inappropriate sinus tachycardia can be faced. . In this condition the heart rhythm speeds up until it becomes uncontrollable even at rest. The hybrid surgery bears the signature of a cardiac surgeon and a cardiologist from the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and was carried out on a 21-year-old girl who has been suffering from this syndrome for about eight years.

Two are the protagonists

The operation involved a double simultaneous approach: one surgical, of the minimally invasive type with a minimal cut on the chest, the other of the electrophysiological type, through the mapping of the signals that transmit the rhythm along the heart. the operation was carried out by a multidisciplinary team coordinated by Elisabetta LapennaHeart Valve Center cardiac surgeon directed by Francesco Maisanothat’s right Manuela Cireduelectrophysiologist and cardiologist of the Cardiac Arrhythmology and Electrophysiology unit, directed by Dr. Paolo della Bellain collaboration with Carlo De Asmundisof the Heart Rhythm Management Center in Brussels e Mark La Meir, Head of Cardiac Surgery at the University Hospital of the Belgian capital. “A very important result that once again highlights how multidisciplinary collaboration can bring continuous innovation, with ever more precise and personalized treatment strategies for our patients – explain the experts. This minimally invasive hybrid intervention offers a new possibility to cure that 1% of people, mostly young women, who suffer from this disabling syndrome “.

Palpitations, why they arise and when we need to worry by Federico Mereta

August 22, 2022



What is the “hybrid” intervention?

The “combined” treatment can represent an important alternative when the pathology does not find a solution in the drugs or in the established approaches. The hybrid procedure was first developed in Brussels: around 300 cases have been addressed with this strategy in the world. The minimally invasive operation, performed under general anesthesia, involved the integration and collaboration of the cardiac surgeon and electrophysiologist who operated simultaneously. In particular, through a thoracoscopic access, a modulation – by application of radiofrequency – was performed of the conduction of the sino-atrial node where the arrhythmia originates.

How and where to act

But it was also necessary to understand how and where to act with the utmost precision. Hence, simultaneous transcatheter mapping of the right atrium of the heart using a femoral venous approach was necessary to identify specific areas to act. This made it possible to identify and treat exclusively the cardiac areas of origin of the arrhythmia, avoiding the complications of traditional surgery, including the implantation of the pacemaker and injury to the phrenic nerve. The postoperative course is rapid: the patient was discharged from the Cardiac Surgery Department 4 days after the operation for subsequent rehabilitation.

Atrial fibrillation, in the over-50s it is best discovered with the smartphone by Federico Mereta

04 September 2022



What is inappropriate sinus tachycardia

The heart rate increases for a variety of reasons. Inappropriate sinus tachycardia is one of them and can severely impact quality of life, particularly in women. In this condition, the heart rate is higher than normal: at rest it exceeds 100 beats per minute and increases suddenly and significantly at the slightest physical effort. It originates in the sinoatrial node, ours pacemaker natural that somehow able to regulate the heartbeat. Unfortunately, this is an incessant and uncontrollable acceleration of the pace: it particularly affects young women and women of childbearing age, from about twenty to fifty, and can compromise the quality of life, even from a psychological point of view. Normally medical therapy involves the use of drugs that reduce the heart rate and, when these are not enough, it is aimed at catheter ablations with radiofrequency that do not always have effects that are maintained over time.